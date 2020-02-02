Hydraulic Cylinder Market – New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Snapshot

Hydraulic cylinders play a crucial role in motion control in a wide range of industrial applications such as in aerospace, wind turbines, industrial robotics, and military. They are used in making mobile industrial concrete pumps which have varied applications in the construction industry. The unidirectional force generated in the hydraulic fluids drives the power in piston rods, which helps in lifting, pushing, and pulling of machinery and earthmoving equipment. Over the past few years, constant improvements have been made in the metals used in hydraulic pumps.

This has led to equipment being more tear- and corrosion-resistant resulting in better performance and efficiency in harsh environments. Ergonomic and design innovations in various parts used in hydraulic pumps make them more flexible and standardized, allowing for easy replaceability of parts irrespective of vendors or suppliers in the hydraulic cylinder market. The use of carbon fiber composite materials reduces the weight of hydraulic cylinders considerably, thereby enhancing their performance.

The maintenance of frictional properties of rod seals and wipers used in hydraulic cylinders is critical for their higher service life and their efficiency in more demanding environments. Hence it is imperative that adequate coatings on piston rod seals are done to minimize tear and wear that may be caused by static and dynamic friction. In recent years, the impact of alternative coatings has been tested to be instrumental in enhancing the life-cycle of hydraulic equipment.

Furthermore, the use of radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology used in hydraulic cylinders is a recent innovation underpinning the adoption of automation in Industry 4.0. RFID tags help in the identification and traceability of cylinders that need repair or replacement, even in difficult operating environments where the markings may be covered by hard-to-remove industrial dirt.

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Overview

A hydraulic cylinder refers to a mechanical actuator that is utilized to provide unidirectional force through a unidirectional stroke. Powered by pressurized hydraulic fluid, hydraulic cylinders have extensive applications in construction, manufacturing, heavy industries, and agriculture.

The research report presents a detailed assessment of market drivers, market challenges, growth trends that will impact the growth of the global hydraulic cylinder market during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into the vendor landscape of this market throwing light on the growth opportunities that leading players can leverage.

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Drivers and Restraints

The top factor driving the global hydraulic cylinder market is rapid industrialization combined with economic growth in developing countries. The robust demand for modern agriculture equipment for improved productivity and conservation of energy is expected to augment the growth of the global hydraulic cylinders market. Furthermore, the evolution of food processing industries combined with the modernization of agricultural practices will fuel the demand for hydraulic cylinders in the coming years.

Furthermore, the rising demand for material handling equipment for minimizing the risk of downtime will fuel the growth of the global hydraulic cylinder market in the near future. Material handling equipment such as electronic overhead traveling cranes and level luffing cranes are utilized across a large range of industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, power, and retail.

In developed countries such as the U.S., large-scale initiatives for the exploration of shale gas is expected to benefit the market’s growth. In industrial units, factors such as the expansion of production capacity and capacity utilization will also augment the growth of the hydraulic cylinder market.

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Regional Outlook

The global hydraulic cylinder market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. China is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the Asia Pacific hydraulic cylinder market. This is mainly due to huge investments announced by the Chinese government in the infrastructure sector. The modernization of agricultural practices combined with increasing investment in infrastructure will lead India to contribute significantly to the Asia Pacific hydraulic cylinder market during the forecast period.

In North America, the U.S. hydraulic cylinder market is expected to grow by leaps and bound. The increasing investment on defense and material handling and aerospace will further boost the industry’s growth.

Russia is anticipated to display significant gains in the hydraulic cylinder market. The increasing demand for modern agriculture and construction equipment will bolster the demand for hydraulic cylinders in the country. In Latin America, Brazil is expected to display significant demand for hydraulic cylinders. The increasing investment in transport infrastructure and government initiatives for the development of the transportation sector will boost the hydraulic cylinder market in this region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global hydraulic cylinder market are Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Best Metal Products, Eaton Corporation PLC, Lignon Industries LLC, Hydrapac Italia, Chapel Hydraulic, Bailey International LLC, Enerpac Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Texas Inc., Hydrosila, Weber-Hydraulik Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, Aggresssive Inc., Hannon LLC, Perfection Prince Manufacturing Corporation, Burnside Autocyl (Tullow) Ltd, United Hydraulics, Caterpillar Inc., Hyco International Inc., Precision group Inc., Norrhydro OY, and Pacoma GmbH.

Each of the companies is profiled for their business attributes of competitive position, technological developments, financial standing, and SWOTs.

