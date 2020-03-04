Hydraulic Components Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:
For industry structure analysis, the hydraulic cylinder components industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 25% of the revenue market.
For forecast, the global hydraulic cylinder components revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of valves. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Hydraulic Components is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 7400 million US$ in 2024, from 5810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Hydraulic Components in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Eaton
Weber-Hydraulik
Bosch Rexroth
Hydratech Industries
Pacoma
Cromsteel(ASO)
Nurmi Hydraulics
Parker
Ligon Industries
Caterpillar
Enerpac
Wipro Enterprises
KYB
DY Power
Komatsu
Hunan Teli
Hengli
Bengbu Yeli
Hubei Jiaheng
Changjiang Hydraulic
Others
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cylinder Barrel
Piston
Piston Rod
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Single Acting Cylinders
Double Acting Cylinders
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hydraulic Components Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Cylinder Barrel
1.2.2 Piston
1.2.3 Piston Rod
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Single Acting Cylinders
1.3.2 Double Acting Cylinders
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Eaton
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Eaton Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Weber-Hydraulik
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Weber-Hydraulik Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Bosch Rexroth
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Bosch Rexroth Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Hydratech Industries
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Hydratech Industries Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Pacoma
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Pacoma Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Cromsteel(ASO)
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Cromsteel(ASO) Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Nurmi Hydraulics
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Hydraulic Components Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Nurmi Hydraulics Hydraulic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
