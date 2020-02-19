Hybrid System -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Hybrid System Industry

Description

Global Hybrid System Market is accounted for $23.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $63.61 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for advanced voltage systems to raise hybridization and rising government motivations for the implementation of mild hybrids are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, insufficiency standardization of hybrid technologies is hindering the growth of the market. Expanding charging technologies and configuration for electric vehicles provides ample of opportunities for the market growth

By Vehicle type, Electric Vehicle (EV) utilizes one or more than one electric motors for momentum. It is powered either by a collector system through electricity otherwise can be charged by self–charging tools such as regenerative braking systems, turbochargers, etc. The benefits for using electric vehicles are tax exclusion, bargain selling prices and free of charging electric vehicles at different charging areas. Factors such as rising product selection of original equipment manufacturer (OEM’s), governments’ encouraging rules & existing funding and improved vehicle range per charge are fueling the market growth.

By System type, regenerative braking system segment is driven by rising concern for commanding vehicular emission, increasing fuel cost and growing concern for improved technology. It is a significant element in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles and plug–in hybrid electric vehicles. It is utilized for producing electricity by changing momentum loss during application of brakes. The energy can also store in batteries or banks of super capacitors.

By Geography, Asia Pacific captured the largest market share of the Hybrid System market owing to growing sales of electric vehicles. North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR due to strict Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards which has encourage the acceptance of electric and hybrid vehicles to improve the fuel economy of light trucks and cars.

Some of the key players in Hybrid System Market include Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc, GKN Plc, Valeo and Adgero Hybrid Systems.

Components Covered:

• High Voltage Battery

• DC/DC Converter

• DC/AC Inverter

• E–Motor

• 12v Battery

• AC/DC Charger

• Motor Controller

• DC/DC Boost Converter

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug–in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Mild Hybrid

• Electric Vehicle (EV)

Battery Types Covered:

• Lithium Ion Battery

• Nickel Based Battery

• Lead Acid Battery

System Types Covered:

• Regenerative Braking System

• E Booster

• Start–Stop System

• EV Drive

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Denso Corporation

11.2 Delphi Technologies

11.3 Johnson Controls

11.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.5 Continental AG

11.6 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

11.7 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

11.8 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11.9 Infineon Technologies AG

11.10 Magna International Inc

11.11 GKN Plc

11.12 Valeo

11.13 Adgero Hybrid Systems

