Hybrid Switchgear Market Opportunities, Emerging Audience, Competitor Strategy, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2024

The global hybrid switchgear market is expected to register a CAGR of ~14.05% during the forecast period. A hybrid switchgear is a combination of components including circuit breaker, earthing switches, and other auxiliary devices that are located in a common gas tank. Some hybrid switchgears are well suited for heavily polluted environments and are highly preferred in areas prone to seismic activity.

The key advantages of hybrid switchgears include easy extension, less equipment cost, compact size, and combined features of air-insulated switchgear and gas-insulated switchgear.

Get Free Sample Copy of Hybrid Switchgear Market at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7924

The hybrid switchgear has been in use since the late 1990s with the introduction of two major technologies, namely AIS and SF6. These switchgears integrate the components of both traditional SF6 gas-insulated switchgear and air-insulated switchgear (AIS) technologies. The SF6 technology is used for arc quenching purpose, while air-insulation technology is adopted for busbars to be connected to other equipment present in a high voltage substation.

Competitive Landscape

GE (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Capchem Electricals Pvt. Ltd (India), Skipperseil (India), TGOOD (Colombia), CG (India), Chint (China), Siemens (Germany), Taikai Power Engineering (China), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), L&T (India), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Hyosung (South Korea), and ABB (Switzerland) are the notable players in the global hybrid switchgear market.

Hybrid Switchgear Industry Segmental Analysis

The hybrid switchgear market has been segmented based on voltage, installation, and application.

By installation, the hybrid switchgear market has been segmented into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment is anticipated to be the largest segment over the forecast period.

By application, the hybrid switchgear market has been segmented into infrastructure, transportation, industrial, and others. The industrial segment is presumed to capture the maximum share of the market over the forecast period.

By voltage, the hybrid switchgear market has been segmented into up to 72.5 kV, 72.5–245 kV, and 245–550 kV. The 72.5–245 kV segment is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the hybrid switchgear market has been segmented into North America, South America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the APAC hybrid switchgear market can be attributed to hefty investments in transmission and distribution in the region to fulfill the augmenting energy demands of the market. Governments in the region are endeavoring to expand transmission networks and improve the existing infrastructure in the region.

In Europe, the introduction of advanced technologies by the leading market players presents in the region are favoring the growth of the hybrid switchgear market. Germany is a key contributor to the Europe switchgear market and is propelled by the initiation of new hybrid switchgear projects, designed for railway transmission system.

North America is likely to follow the APAC market closely and secure the second spot in the global switchgear market. Substantial investment is being made on the upgradation of the aging infrastructure, which will catapult the growth of the market.

Get Full Hybrid Switchgear Industry Research Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hybrid-switchgear-market-7924

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]