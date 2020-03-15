Hybrid Operating Room Market Trends, Applications and Types, Forecast To 2023

18 June 2019 – Hybrid Operating Room (Hybrid OR) is an advanced surgical theater that is highly equipped with futuristic medical imaging devices such as fixed C-Arms, and CT/ MRI scanners, and others so as to combine developed imaging capability with a fully functioning operating room. In Hybrid OR settings, various hybrid processes can be performed with a portable e-arm as well as optimal imaging and technical functionality. Technical advancements transpired in the healthcare domain across the globe, is acting as a key driving force to escalate Hybrid Operating Room Market growth to furthered heights.

Augmenting demand for state of the art operating rooms heading with growing demand for technologically advanced surgical process and an upsurge in the care giving facilities drive the market growth of hybrid operating room.

Recognizing the traction the market is vibrating currently with and the potential this market holds to grow further, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global Hybrid Operating Room market is expected to evaluate at exponential value by 2023, registering an impressive CAGR of 12.5% over the assessment period (2017 – 2023).

A hybrid operating room has become an integral part of hospitals and clinical setting, providing good outcomes by improving the surgical processes. This prominence is garnering huge popularity for Hybrid OR, leading to increase its adoption. Burgeoning healthcare sector worldwide, along with the proliferation of care facilities define the growing market landscape of Hybrid OR.

Over the last decade, the healthcare industry is growing by leaps and bound due to the ever-increasing population prompting a tremendous need for effective treatment and care. Besides a large number of market players providing technologies and equipment required in a Hybrid OR fosters the market growth across the globe. Simultaneously, the availability of advanced solutions that are enhancing the performance of healthcare professionals and caregiving facilities with improved surgical processes contributes to the market growth.

On the other hand, the high cost required for the initial set-up, installations and maintenance of a hybrid OR is expected to act as a headwind, impeding the market growth. However, the efficacy that an efficient hybrid OR provides is expected to support the market growth during the assessment period.

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented its analysis into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Techniques : Fluoroscopy and Data Acquisition, Rotational Angiography, and Digital Subtraction Angiography among others.

By Applications : Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Thoracic Surgery, and Endo-Bronchial Procedures among others.

By End-Users : Hospitals, Clinics, and Medical Research Firms, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market – Geographical Analysis

Globally, the North American region is dominating the global Hybrid OS market owing to substantial investments transpired into R&D activities in healthcare. The well-developed economy of this region is fostering the market growth. Besides, the presence of many key players is positively impacting the market growth in the region.

Besides, some factors such as increasing number of surgeries, rising popularity of hybrid operating room, growing digital advancements in medical technology, and extensive uptake of Hybrid OS in the hospital and clinical settings are propelling the market growth in the region.

The European region is another lucrative market for hybrid operating room standing at the second position. The market is heading with the augmenting demand for Hybrid OR in clinical settings. Undoubtedly, the resurging economy in the region is a dominant factor substantiating the market growth, increasing healthcare facilities. Also, the increased funding in the rising numbers of specialty services offered by various health care providers provides impetus to the market growth in the region.

The hybrid OR market in the Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a promising market. Burgeoning healthcare sector along with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing number of surgeries defines the market landscape in the region. Furthermore, rapidly improving economic conditions along with the market penetration of healthcare technology in the region provide impetus to the market growth in the APAC. Additionally, the hybrid OR market in the APAC with some of its untapped regions offers high growth opportunities.

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive hybrid operating room market appears to be fragmented owing to the presence of several big & small market players along with new entrants churning the competition. Key players are adopting the strategic trends for business expansion in the emerging markets. Key market players are focusing on optimized situational awareness for customers, ensuring their mission success. Matured players, through various strategies such as collaboration, M&A activities, and innovations are continually seeking market expansion.

They increasingly invest in R&D activities and to develop cost-effective product portfolio. These players possess state of the art facilities to develop products and strong sales and distribution network which have helped them to gain the leadership position in the market. Marketers operating in the market are focusing on inbound lead generation more than ever. Industry’s marketing executives look for ROI-oriented strategies that can pay off quickly.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include Eschmann Equipment (UK), Cook Medical Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), NDS Surgical Imaging (US), Mizuho OSI (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V (the Netherlands), STERIS plc. (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), and SISCO Ltd (India).

Industry/ Innovation /Related News:

October 08, 2018 – IMRIS (US), a global provider of intra-operative imaging solutions announced its partnership with Siemens Healthineers (Germany, a medical technology company. The strengthened collaboration is expected to enable the duo companies to leverage their areas of expertise to advance in the multimodality hybrid OR neurosurgical market, responding to the growing demand.

IMRIS will look after the sales of both the IMRIS ceiling-mounted and Siemens Healthineers fixed options for MRI, CT, and Angiography imaging modalities. Further presenting a united front to Siemen’s customers, in turn, will enable them to address patient’s needs more quickly and effectively.

September 26, 2018 – Philips Healthcare products (U.K.), one of the global leaders providing Hybrid suits (OR) announced its partnership with Augusta University Health (US), an academic health center to co-create clinical solutions across Augusta’s hybrid operating room (OR) for diagnosis and treatment of Lung CA. Growing number of lung cancer cases are suggesting early detection and procedures which are pivotal to a patient’s ability to survive. Philips’ hybrid OR combines multiple techniques into one space, making it even easier and quicker for surgeons to diagnose lung cancer.

