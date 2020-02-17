Hybrid Operating Room Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Hybrid Operating Room market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hybrid Operating Room market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and Hybrid Operating Room becomes the integral part of the transmission and distribution network. Power transmission includes equipment such as transformers and reactive compensation, breaker, protection and control and communication equipment and others.

A hybrid operating room is a surgical theatre that is equipped with advanced medical imaging devices such as fixed C-Arms, CT scanners or MRI scanners. These imaging devices enable minimally-invasive surgery. Minimally-invasive surgery is intended to be less traumatic for the patient and minimize incisions on the patient and perform surgery procedure through one or several small cuts.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global hybrid operating room market in 2016, followed by Europe. The large share in the North American region is mainly attributed to the significant investments by hospitals to upgrade their operating rooms, coupled with the increasing number of surgical procedures and ambulatory surgery centers in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth in the healthcare expenditure in emerging APAC countries such as China and India, which will support the adoption of advanced surgical and diagnostic technologies in their respective healthcare systems during the forecast period.

Koninklijke Philips

Toshiba (Canon)

Siemens

General Electric

Stryker

Steris

Imris

Getinge

Trumpf Medical

Alvo Medical

Mizuho

Eschmann Equipment

NDS Surgical Imaging

Skytron

Nuvo

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Operating Room Fixtures

Surgical Instruments

Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

Other Components

Hospitals and surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

