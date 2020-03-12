Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) Market Revenue Analysis, Production and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) Market Synopsis

The global hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) market was valued at USD 8.75 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 13.69 billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.2%.

The hybrid fibre coaxial is one of the emerging telecommuncation technology which is used in critical networks to transmit broadband content. The technology comprise of optical fibre cables amd coaxial cables in different parts of networks. One of the major advantage of hybrid fibre coaxial is that it provides high bandwidth, and low nosie. Moreover, the susceptibility to the interference of hybrid fibre coaxial makes it useful for the end-users to be used close to the premise. Additionally, with these features, the users do not need to replace their exisitng coaxial cables.

The factors that drive the hybrid fibre coaxial market is the highly cost efficient HFC cables that are used in industries as well as residential complexes. Moreover, with the increasing trend of internet of things (IoT), the need for high bandwidth for internet is increasing which is helping the HFC market to grow. However, HFC faces certain challenges in managing signal interferences returning back to the source. Various major players are investing in research and development to limit the issues concerning signal interferences. During the market study, Asia-Pacific turns out to be the highest revenue generator holding largest market share among other regions.

Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) Market Key Players

The key players in the hybrid fibre coaxial market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Technicolor SA (France), Corning Incorporated (US), Ciena Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Infinera Corp (US), Finisar Corporation (US), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (US).

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the hybrid fibre coaxial market. These include ARRIS International plc (US), Commscope Holding Company Inc (US), PCT International Inc (US), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong), Vecima Networks Inc (Canada), Bentley Systems Incorporated (US), Technetix (UK), BKtel communications GmbH (Germany), C-COR Broadband (Australia), Comcast Corporation (US), Teleste Oyj (Finland), Vodafone Group plc (UK), Verizon Wireless (US) and others.

Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) Market Segmentation

The global hybrid fibre coaxial market is segmented into technology, component, and region.

By technology, the global hybrid fibre coaxial is segmented into Docsis 3.1 and, Docsis 3.0 & below.

By component, the global hybrid fibre coaxial is segmented into CMTS/CCAP, fibre optic cable, optical node, optical transceiver, splitter, amplifier, and others.

By region, the hybrid fibre coaxial market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) Market Regional analysis

The global market for hybrid fibre coaxial is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of hybrid fibre coaxial market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned above, the market is dominated by North America being a technologically advanced region. Moreover, the increased development in optical networking is helping the market grow. Another reason for the high market share of North America is the growing high bandwidth internet requirement for data centers and cloud servers. The data centers are required to store a huge volume of unstructured data, which is further processed and analyzed. The data transfer from the enterprise server to data centers requires high bandwidth which sis provided by hybrid fibre coaxial. Moreover, the major vendors in this market are engaged in research and development of HFC cables.

