Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Robust pace of Industry during 2018-2028

Hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) is the combination of optical fiber cable and coaxial cable which are used for head-end and feeder distribution systems and for customer end connection respectively. It is primarily a network technology that uses varying proportions of fiber optic and coaxial cables to support two-way, high-speed broadband traffic.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4884

In the recent years, rapid penetration of technologies such as mobile computing, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) has led to surge in the need for larger bandwidths which extends the benefits such as smooth experience with several concurrent online applications, shorter download time, faster data transfer. Rising demand for higher bandwidth has largely influenced the development of hybrid fiber coaxial market, as the HFC network is cost effective and eliminates the limitation such as network latency at high bandwidth. These factors are likely to influence the hybrid fiber coaxial market over the course of the forecast period.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market – Notable Developments

Arris, Nokia, Cisco, Ciena, CommScope, Telstra Corp., PCT International, Comba, Vodafone, Technetix, Finisar, Bktel, Verizon, Cox Communications, Com Hem, Telecom Italia, Huawei, Technicolor, Corning, Comcast, Teleste Corp., ZTE, Skyworks, Vecima Networks, Infinera, Bentley Systems, C-COR Broadband, Charter Communications, Singtel Optus, TDC, and Telefonica are among the leading players operating in hybrid fiber coaxial market.

In January 2019, Denmark-based firm Stofa teamed up with Arris Group Inc., a leading hybrid fiber coaxial market player, to build one of the world’s largest Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) which aims to pave the path toward a virtualized hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) network.

NBN Co., an Australian government-owned corporation has announced its plans to release about 200,000 HFC premises over the next six months which will help bridge the gap between premises ready for service and ready to connect. In December 2017, the network builder had freeze the sale of HFC services, while it focused on addressing the performance problems associated with the technology.

In October 2018, Comcast, one of the key players operating in the hybrid fiber coaxial market, revealed that it has become the largest gigabit broadband provider in the United States. It offers multi-gigabit services through its HFC network which are now available in approximately 58 million homes and business.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4884

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Dynamics

Growing demand for hybrid fiber coaxial can be attributed to its cost efficiency and ability to provide high bandwidth along with its significant consideration for data transfer in cloud computing application. In addition, HFC network had been gaining increasing momentum in data, telephony, video streaming, and other interactive services which in turn is anticipated to influence remarkable growth of the hybrid fiber coaxial market in the coming year.

Although the hybrid fiber coaxial market is likely to maintain a positive outlook over the next decade, maintenance and troubleshooting issues after the deployment may create a hindrance in the hybrid fiber coaxial market growth.

Asia Pacific to Contribute Significant Revenue Share to Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market

Increasing need for faster internet services across Asia Pacific on the account of rising number of mobile users has been accelerating the demand for hybrid fiber coaxial in these regions. Growth of the hybrid fiber coaxial market can also be attributed to the contributions of key regions such as North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Emergence of various advanced components along with rising scope of application in telephone network, broadband, analog TV and digital TV will possibly complement the future expansion of hybrid fiber coaxial market.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-market

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050

Email: [email protected]