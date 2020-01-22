Hybrid Electric Vehicles Expected to Grow at a Slower Pace than Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

The report tabled by Persistence Market Research titled “Electric Vehicles Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2030”, talks about the global and regional market behavior and also gauges the change in the eco-system of the global electric vehicles market within the assessment period.

Global Electric Vehicles Market: The Way Ahead

Electric powered cars are the future of the transport industry and it will change the face of the global transport segment in the forthcoming years. The worth of the global electric market is predicted to touch US$ 99.88 Bn by the end of 2016 and the market will grow manifold within the stipulated period and will touch the estimated value of US$ 596.56 Bn by the end of 2030. As per the report, the market will expand its periphery in terms of CAGR of 15.6%. The global population is gasping for fresh air. The alarming rise in pollution has challenged the entire socio-economic structure and even impacted the hike of the global economy and healthcare. The global transport and communication network is highly dependent on gasoline-powered vehicles which not only pollutes the air, but these vehicles are a major cause of sound pollution. The environmental safety is a major concern for government bodies. Several strict policies have been framed in the past few years to arrest the blatant rise of sound and air pollution. Revamped government policies targeted to encourage the manufacturing and use of green and soundless electric vehicles is a major push to the global width of the electric vehicles market. Some of the biggest and the most advanced economies of the world such as China and US has implemented a plethora of steps to promote the use of electric driven vehicles. US has issued special grants and to lure more customers in the electric vehicles market China has offered free number plates to the owners of the electric vehicles. Steep rise in the petrol prices has pushed the customers towards advanced electric vehicles.

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Roadblocks

There are some of the key factors that are clamping down the global expansion of the electric vehicles market. The electric led vehicles are losing their market relevance because of their performance. The market for electric vehicles is still at a nascent stage in some developing economies of the world. The apt infrastructure needed to back the growth of electric vehicles market in those regions is thin. This massive intercontinental gulf is further creating a stalemate condition in the market. The electric backed vehicles are mostly consumed for large scale commercial use and by deep-pocketed consumers. The high price tags are also limiting its market outreach and restricting the organic development of the global electric vehicles market.