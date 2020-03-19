Hybrid Cloud Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

Market Highlights

Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment which uses a mix of on-premises, private cloud and third-party, public cloud services with orchestration between the two platforms. By allowing workloads to move between private and public clouds as computing needs and costs change, hybrid cloud gives businesses greater flexibility and more data deployment options. Hybrid cloud is particularly valuable for dynamic or highly changeable workloads. For example, a transactional order entry system that experiences significant demand spikes around the holiday season is a good hybrid cloud candidate. The application could run in private cloud, but use cloud bursting to access additional computing resources from a public cloud when computing demands spike. To connect private and public cloud resources, this model requires a hybrid cloud environment.

The main reason organizations adopt the hybrid cloud approach is that it gives them maximum flexibility to explore new products and business models. If your business needs are continually changing, your development team can benefit from having a private environment on which to build and test new software without having to dramatically rearrange your IT resources and architecture.

The major growth driver of Hybrid Cloud Market includes growing demand for efficient productivity by organizations, rise in demand of secure and quick data access, and growing adoption of small & medium sized enterprises among others. The rising popularity of big data management tools across organizations is also leading to the increased incorporation of hybrid cloud.

The market faces restraints such as the high costs of installation as compared to the installation of a single cloud network as the former requires the deployment of two distinct cloud networks. Moreover, the relatively newer field of hybrid cloud could also mean that new kinds of data security issues might arise.

Key Players:

Akamai Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services LLC (U.S.)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Flexiant Ltd. (U.K.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Equinix Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Competitive Analysis:

The Market of hybrid cloud appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of hybrid cloud targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products. These players possess state of art R&D labs and strong sales and distribution network which have helped them to gain leadership position in the market. An ever-increasing emphasis has been observed among hybrid cloud marketers on inbound lead generation over branding-oriented efforts.

Segmentation:

The hybrid cloud Market can be segmented in to 6 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by cloud service type : Comprises Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) among others.

Segmentation by solution : Comprises cloud management and orchestration, disaster recovery, security and compliance, hybrid hosting.

Segmentation by service : Comprises professional and managed services.

Segmentation by Application : Comprises BFSI, Education, Telecommunications, Government, and Healthcare among others.

Segmentation by organization size : Comprises SME and large enterprises.

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

North-America is dominating the Global hybrid cloud market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2027. Due to availability of large IT market and developed cloud data centres in the region, North America is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate. APAC region is projected to have great opportunities in this market, growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary reason for the high growth rate in APAC region is the increasing utilization of data centres and cloud services and increasing trend of large enterprises combining private and public operations for hybrid cloud computing.

Industry News

January. 2018- Microsoft Corporation announced that it has acquired Avere Systems, a start-up specializing in data storage. The technology could ultimately help Microsoft pick up more Azure revenue by serving customers who want to use cloud computing while still keeping data in their own facilities. Microsoft has taken more of a hybrid approach than Amazon or Google in the cloud business. It offers the Azure Stack private cloud software that mirrors what’s available from the Azure public cloud. And Microsoft continues to sell server and database software for corporate data centres.

January 2018 – The Irish cloud Communications Company Blueface is going to mergw with US Star2Star Communications to create a global competitor in the enterprise telephony market. The deal will see significant growth at the new company’s Dublin base. The combined company will be called StarBlue and will have its headquarters in the US to reflect the larger size of Star2Star, which is based in Sarasota, Florida. Dublin will remain the EMEA headquarters for the enlarged group.

December, 2017 – Telstra has strengthened its enterprise cloud business after acquiring Sydney-based managed service provider VMtech. VMtech has expertise in the delivery and management of enterprise-grade hybrid cloud, connectivity and security solutions and complements Telstra’s consulting services across public cloud, networks, security and applications.

