Hybrid Cars Market– Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2019

Hybrid car is an eco-friendly vehicle which consists of combination of gasoline fuel and electric motor with battery pack as energy source. Conventional IC engine is main power source in hybrid car and it is also used to charge the batteries which can be used as an alternative energy source. Asia Pacific dominated the hybrid car market in terms of demand and is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. High price and availability of electric car as strong is anticipated to hinder the growth of hybrid car.



Increase in government support by providing various incentives on purchase of hybrid car and implementation of stringent emission norms across all region to control the air pollution is estimated to offer major opportunities to the hybrid car market during the forecast period. Series-parallel is expected to be major hybrid type during the forecast period, however plug-in hybrid is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in terms of demand compare to other hybrid types. ICE hybrid contributed the largest share of the energy source type and it is likely to dominate the market in next eight years. In terms of vehicle type, passenger car segment dominated the hybrid car market and is continue to dominate the market during the forecast period with highest CAGR.

The global hybrid cars market has been segmented as follows:

-By Types:

Series hybrid

Parallel hybrid

Plug-in hybrid

Series-Parallel hybrid

By Energy Source

-ICE hybrids:

Fuel cell hybrids

Solar hybrid

Natural gas hybrid

-By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Car



Global Hybrid Cars Market: Scope of the Study

The study provides a decisive view of the global hybrid cars market by segmenting it in terms of type, energy source and vehicle type. In terms of type, hybrid cars is classified as series, parallel, plug-in, series-parallel. In terms of energy source, it is segmented into ICE hybrid, fuel cell hybrid, solar hybrid, natural gas hybrid and by vehicle type it is classified as passenger cars and commercial cars. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for hybrid cars in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Hybrid Cars Market: Research Methodology

The report provides the actual market size of hybrid cars for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of hybrid cars has been provided in terms volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in units and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, energy-source and vehicle type of hybrid cars. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global hybrid cars market. Key players in the hybrid cars market are Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Volkswagen AG, BMW, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and FCA N.V.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

