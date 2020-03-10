HVDC Transmission Market Statistics, Strategy and Industry Segmentation by Forecast to 2023

HVDC Transmission Industry Synopsis:

Global HVDC transmission market is expected to witness 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period. HVDC transmission systems are expected to improve the grid connectivity with asynchronous grid that will draw power from various sources. The global power industry is planning to invest in renewable sources as renewable sector has high demands from all across the world. HVDC transmission systems will help the power grid to have access to power generated from offshore wind source. The HVDC Transmission process, by technology, is segmented as low commutated converters and high source converter. By deploying HVDC cables in the power transmission systems, the underground cable project for smart cities will be fulfilled.

One of the ways to improve the performance of the power sector is by transforming the transmission and distribution infrastructure. This can be done by creating anefficient transmission infrastructure, which significantly helps reduce losses in transmission, transmitting electricity from renewable sources to energy deficit areas, and reducing the cost of electricity. HVDC transmission cables improve the efficiency of energy transmission by 30-40% than traditional overhead AC lines. There are a variety of HVDC transmission lines available in the market with prominent players having grasp of the market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Seimens AG (Germany),

Hitachi (Japan),

ABB (Switzerland),

Schneider Electric (France),

Toshiba (Japan),

Alstom (France), and

General Electric (U.S.). DATC (U.S),

Mitsubishi (Japan),

NKT Holdings (Denmark),

Adani (India),

Nexans (France),

Prysmian Group (Italy), and

C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd (China)

HVDC Transmission Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type

LCC

VSC

By Application Type

Underground

Asynchronous grid

Offshore

By Configuration

Monopolar

Bipolar

Multi-terminal

Back-to-back

By Voltage Rating

Less than 350 kV

350-640 kV

640-800 kV

More than 800 kV

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Rest of the World

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global HVDC Transmission market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the HVDC Transmission market by its technology type, application type, by configuration type, by voltage rating type and by region.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued……

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continued…..

