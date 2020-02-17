HVAC Systems- Global Market by Manufacturers (Daikin, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, United Technologies) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the HVAC Systems market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete HVAC Systems market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) is the technology of indoor and vehicular environmental comfort. Its goal is to provide thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. HVAC systems ensure high air quality in residential and commercial establishments through ventilation and filtration, thereby ensuring thermal balance. HVAC systems make use of pumps, heat exchangers, and fans to control and regulate climatic parameters such as humidity and temperature.

The HVAC system market for commercial application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. HVAC systems are widely used in commercial buildings, which include healthcare, education, government, office, airport, and retail. This factor is positively driving the HVAC system market for commercial buildings. HVAC systems consume the highest energy in commercial places around 30% of the energy at a business place. Replacing a traditional HVAC system with an advanced and energy-efficient one can help save a lot of energy.

The following manufacturers are covered: Daikin, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, United Technologies, Electrolux, Emerson, Honeywell, Lennox, Nortek, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Qingdao Haier, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool, Midea, Gree, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Danfoss.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: By Heating Equipment

Heat Pumps, Furnaces, Boilers, Unitary Heaters

By Ventilation Equipment

Humidifiers, Dehumidifiers, Air Purifiers, Air Filters, Ventilation Fans, Air Handling Units

By Cooling Equipment

Room Air Conditioners, Unitary Air Conditioners, Chillers, Coolers, Cooling Towers, VRF Systems.

Segment by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial.

