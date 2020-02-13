HVAC Sensors Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the HVAC sensors market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the HVAC sensors market, by segmenting it based on by sensor type, by application and regional demand. Rising need to achieve accuracy, comfort and safety in monitoring system, creates a huge demand for controllers and sensors in the HVAC or heat, ventilation, and air conditioning market. Increasing growth of residential and commercial construction across the globe is further helping boost the market. Moreover, rising economic growth of emerging countries such as South Korea, China and India is also provoking the demand for HVAC sensors.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by sensor type, and application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the HVAC sensors market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the HVAC sensors market.

The report provides the size of the HVAC sensorsmarket in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global HVAC sensors market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The HVAC sensors market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the HVAC sensors market, split into regions. Based on sensor type and applications, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for HVAC sensors. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of HVAC sensors several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc., Seimens AG, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric and few others.

The global HVAC sensors market has been segmented into:

Global HVAC Sensors Market: By Sensor Type

• Temperature Sensors

• Air Pressure Sensors

• Smoke Detectors

• Air Quality CO2 Sensors

• Humidity Sensors

• Occupancy Sensors

Global HVAC Sensors Market: By Application

• Industrial

• Residential Buildings

• Commercial Buildings

o Manufacturing Plants

o Medical Centers

o Retail Shopping Centers

o Others

• Transport and Logistics

Global HVAC Sensors Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

