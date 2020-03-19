The global HVAC Rental Equipments market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on HVAC Rental Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HVAC Rental Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of HVAC Rental Equipments in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their HVAC Rental Equipments manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Carrier Rental Systems
Johnson Controls
Sunbelt Rentals
Trane
United Rentals
Cool Breeze Rentals
Hertz Equipment Rental
Andrews Sykes Climate Rental
Reliance Commercial Solutions
Rental Solutions & Services
Temp-Air
HVAC Rentals
L.M. Temperature Control
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Air Conditioner
Chiller
Heating Pumps
Radiator
Ventilation
Stoves
Other
HVAC Rental Equipments 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
Segment by Application
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of HVAC Rental Equipments
1.1 Definition of HVAC Rental Equipments
1.2 HVAC Rental Equipments Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global HVAC Rental Equipments Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Air Conditioner
1.2.3 Chiller
1.2.4 Heating Pumps
1.2.5 Radiator
1.2.6 Ventilation
1.2.7 Stoves
1.2.8 Other
1.3 HVAC Rental Equipments Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global HVAC Rental Equipments Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Residential
1.4 Global HVAC Rental Equipments Overall Market
1.4.1 Global HVAC Rental Equipments Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global HVAC Rental Equipments Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America HVAC Rental Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe HVAC Rental Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China HVAC Rental Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan HVAC Rental Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia HVAC Rental Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India HVAC Rental Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
……..
8 HVAC Rental Equipments Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 Carrier Rental Systems
8.1.1 Carrier Rental Systems HVAC Rental Equipments Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 Carrier Rental Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 Carrier Rental Systems HVAC Rental Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Johnson Controls
8.2.1 Johnson Controls HVAC Rental Equipments Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Johnson Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Rental Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Sunbelt Rentals
8.3.1 Sunbelt Rentals HVAC Rental Equipments Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Sunbelt Rentals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Sunbelt Rentals HVAC Rental Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Trane
8.4.1 Trane HVAC Rental Equipments Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Trane Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Trane HVAC Rental Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 United Rentals
8.5.1 United Rentals HVAC Rental Equipments Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 United Rentals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 United Rentals HVAC Rental Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Cool Breeze Rentals
8.6.1 Cool Breeze Rentals HVAC Rental Equipments Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Cool Breeze Rentals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Cool Breeze Rentals HVAC Rental Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Hertz Equipment Rental
8.7.1 Hertz Equipment Rental HVAC Rental Equipments Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Hertz Equipment Rental Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Hertz Equipment Rental HVAC Rental Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 Andrews Sykes Climate Rental
8.8.1 Andrews Sykes Climate Rental HVAC Rental Equipments Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 Andrews Sykes Climate Rental Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 Andrews Sykes Climate Rental HVAC Rental Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 Reliance Commercial Solutions
8.9.1 Reliance Commercial Solutions HVAC Rental Equipments Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 Reliance Commercial Solutions Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Reliance Commercial Solutions HVAC Rental Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Rental Solutions & Services
8.10.1 Rental Solutions & Services HVAC Rental Equipments Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Rental Solutions & Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Rental Solutions & Services HVAC Rental Equipments Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 Temp-Air
8.12 HVAC Rentals
8.13 L.M. Temperature Control
Continued…..
