HVAC Motors Market In-depth Analysis with Current Trends, Business Opportunities and Competitive Landscape Report To 2023

MRFR has a newly added “Global HVAC Motors Market Report” that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast in the coming years. The HVAC Motors Market is expected to expand at a 7.00% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023.

The global HVAC motors market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the stringent regulations regarding energy efficiency. HVAC motors can be used in a variety of applications where highly reliable and efficient motors are required.

These motors can be designed with different electrical starting arrangements and constructions according to customer requirements. These motors find applications in air curtains, condenser units, chiller units, exhaust fans, fan coil units, and blowers.

Additionally, these motors are also used for variable torque electronic controls, which are ultimately used to conserve electricity. The increasing demand for HVAC systems to reduce energy consumption and the introduction of various government regulations and policies for conserving energy are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global HVAC motors market. Additionally, the rapid industrialization and growing GDP, especially in China and India, are present various opportunities for the global HVAC motors market.

HVAC Motors Market Competitive Dashboard:

Hitachi

LG Electronics

ABB

Siemens

Bosch Rexroth

GE

WEG

Regal Beloit Corporation

Honeywell International

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric

Danfoss

HVAC Motors Industry Segmental Overview:

The global HVAC motors market has been segmented based on type, application, and end-use.

HVAC Motors Market, By Type

Condenser Fan Motors

Blower Motors

Cooling Tower Motors

Others

HVAC Motors Market, By Application

Heating Equipment

Ventilation Equipment

Cooling Equipment

HVAC Motors Market, By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

HVAC Motors Market, By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

HVAC Motors Industry Regional Analysis:

The global HVAC Motors market covers its growth opportunities and current trends across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global HVAC motors market. It is also expected that the region would continue to be the largest market during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, China held the largest share in the HVAC motors market, owing to several beneficial government policies. For instance, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of P.R. China (MOHURD) implemented certain standards and protocols related to construction policies regarding HVAC motor installations.

