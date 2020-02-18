HVAC Equipment 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global HVAC Equipment Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

In residential, industrial or commercial buildings, heating or cooling is implemented by heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment.

Rising population has opened up new avenues for the global HVAC equipment market. Regions like Asia-Pacific are witnessing rapid growth in residential properties, with China and India in the driver’s seat. The largest producer of HVAC equipment is China. It is highly influenced by increasing construction expenditure and rising industrialization. Demand for efficient heating equipment has led to its growth, making it one of largest contributor to global HVAC equipment market. North America holds the major share in the HVAC Equipment Market. Demand for HVAC equipment in the US is forecasted to witness exponential growth.

The global HVAC Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on HVAC Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HVAC Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carrier

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Furnace

Heat Pump

Central Air Conditioning

Room Air Conditioning

Others

Segment by Application

Non-Residential

Residential

Table Of Contents:

1 HVAC Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of HVAC Equipment

1.2 HVAC Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HVAC Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Furnace

1.2.3 Heat Pump

1.2.4 Central Air Conditioning

1.2.5 Room Air Conditioning

1.2.6 Others

1.3 HVAC Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 HVAC Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Non-Residential

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Global HVAC Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global HVAC Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global HVAC Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global HVAC Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global HVAC Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global HVAC Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global HVAC Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global HVAC Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers HVAC Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 HVAC Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 HVAC Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 HVAC Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HVAC Equipment Business

7.1 Carrier

7.1.1 Carrier HVAC Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 HVAC Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Carrier HVAC Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

7.2.1 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES HVAC Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 HVAC Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES HVAC Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ingersoll Rand

7.3.1 Ingersoll Rand HVAC Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 HVAC Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ingersoll Rand HVAC Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Johnson Controls

7.4.1 Johnson Controls HVAC Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 HVAC Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Electronics

7.5.1 LG Electronics HVAC Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 HVAC Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Electronics HVAC Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

