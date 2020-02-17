HVAC Control Systems- Global Market by Manufacturers (Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, ABB, Cylon) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the HVAC Control Systems market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete HVAC Control Systems market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

An HVAC control system is used for regulating the temperature, humidity, and airflow within a building to provide thermal comfort to occupants. HVAC systems ensure enhanced air quality in residential and commercial establishments through ventilation and filtration, thereby ensuring thermal balance. These systems use heat exchangers, pumps, and fans to control and regulate humidity and temperature levels.

The HVAC controls market for commercial application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The rise in the adoption of smart buildings and green buildings increases the use of smart sensors and HVAC control equipment, such as programmable thermostat, which would save a lot of energy in these buildings. The application of HVAC controls in commercial buildings ensures switching on or off the HVAC equipment in a particular area, which is not currently occupied. In a huge commercial complex, all the areas are not constantly occupied by a number of people; hence for sensing occupancy of the people in an area, HVAC controls play an important role by enabling efficient use of energy.

The HVAC controls market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Among major countries in APAC, China is contributing immensely to the HVAC controls market. China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world according to an announcement made by International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2017. It also has a large construction industry, which is driven by the need to meet the increasing demand for HVAC in the country.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, ABB, Cylon, Trane, Nest, Siemens, Salus, Emerson, Ojelectronics, Regin, Lennox, KMC Controls, Sauter, Delta Controls, Distech Controls.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: Temperature Control System, Humidity Control System, Ventilation Control System, Integrated Control System.

Segment by Application: Commercial, Residential, Others.

