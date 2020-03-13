HVAC Chillers Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2022

The analysts forecast the global HVAC chillers market will post a revenue of close to USD 11 billion by 2022.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) chillers are equipment used to cool a building or an equipment. HVAC is an assembly of various types of equipment installed together to provide heating and cooling. It is also used in different industries to keep the machinery running by maintaining the temperature of the place where machines are installed.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVAC chillers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global HVAC Chillers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

• Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

• Johnson Controls

• LG Electronics

• Mitsubishi Electric

• United Technologies (Carrier)

Market driver

• Growing demand for absorption chillers across industrial sector

Market challenge

• Intensified market competition

Market trend

• Growing number of data centers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Global HVAC chillers market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Industrial sector

Commercial sector

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Screw chillers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Scroll chillers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Centrifugal chillers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Other chillers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Continued……

