The analysts forecast the global HVAC chillers market will post a revenue of close to USD 11 billion by 2022.
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) chillers are equipment used to cool a building or an equipment. HVAC is an assembly of various types of equipment installed together to provide heating and cooling. It is also used in different industries to keep the machinery running by maintaining the temperature of the place where machines are installed.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVAC chillers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global HVAC Chillers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
• Ingersoll Rand (Trane)
• Johnson Controls
• LG Electronics
• Mitsubishi Electric
• United Technologies (Carrier)
Market driver
• Growing demand for absorption chillers across industrial sector
Market challenge
• Intensified market competition
HVAC Chillers Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2022
Market trend
• Growing number of data centers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Global HVAC chillers market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Industrial sector
- Commercial sector
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Screw chillers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Scroll chillers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Centrifugal chillers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Other chillers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Continued……
