HVAC 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is the technology of indoor and vehicular environmental comfort. Its goal is to provide thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. HVAC system design is a subdiscipline of mechanical engineering, based on the principles of thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and heat transfer. “Refrigeration” is sometimes added to the field’s abbreviation, as HVAC&R or HVACR or “ventilation” is dropped, as in HACR (as in the designation of HACR-rated circuit breakers).
The two main systems that are applicable for heating purposes: furnace-based and boiler-based systems. Furnace-based technology is prominent in the North American and APAC markets, whereas boiler-based systems dominate the European market.
The major advantage of boiler-based systems is the that they are based on radiant or convection heat, which provides steady heat with good temperature consistency. Moreover, advanced controls in terms of technology, easy maintenance and longer durability of the condensing boilers are other advantages that are expected to propel growth in the global HVAC market during the forecast period.
The global HVAC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on HVAC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HVAC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Samsung Electronics
Toshiba Corporation
Ingersoll-Rand
Johnson Control International
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Midea Group
Gree Electric
United Technologies Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Daikin Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Direct Expansion Systems
Central Air Conditioning Systems
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial Real Estate
Institutional
Marine & Offshore
Oil & Gas
Power
Others
