Humidity Sensor Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth Forecast to 2023

Humidity sensor or hygrometer detects moisture from its surrounding and converts it into small electrical pulses which are recorded, displayed and stored in the device to trigger an alarm when the humidity is above a certain level. The sensor comprises of two metallic plates with a non-conductive polymer film between them. It registers humidity through the change in voltage between these plates.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Humidity Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The humidity sensors offer more advantages than conventional sensors due to low power consumption for their operation, the convenience of installation. It also enhances the transducer operation that includes structure design, sensing elements, fabrication technologies, and the principle of mechanism. However, the increased competition among market players has led to a decrease in market prices of humidity sensors and are considered a major hindrance to the market.

North America and Europe are presumed to have significant growth in the humidity sensor market. This region is already acquainted with advanced infrastructure in the industrial sector. The need for energy efficient sensors for providing better analysis of the moisture control is surging, Â expected to be a propelling factor for the humidity sensors market. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the humidity sensor market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the humidity sensor market. This is attributed to the increasing awareness among the farmers for the production of better quality crops in their fields is driving the demand for humidity sensors in agricultural sector.

The worldwide market for Humidity Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.8% over the next five years, will reach 146900 million US$ in 2023, from 55000 million US$ in 2017,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Analog Devices

Honeywell

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

STMicroelectronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Relative Humidity Sensor

Absolute Humidity Sensor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Printing

Textile

Cement

Food Processing

Mining

Automation

Pharmaceutical

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Humidity Sensor market.

Chapter 1, to describe Humidity Sensor Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Humidity Sensor, with sales, revenue, and price of Humidity Sensor, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Humidity Sensor, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Humidity Sensor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Humidity Sensor sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

