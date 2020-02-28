Humidity Indicator Cards (HIC) Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018-2028

Humidity Indicator Cards (HIC) Market Insights

Humidity indicator cards contain a moisture sensitive chemical, usually cobalt dioxide, which changes their color from blue to pink for indicating the humidity levels. In the recent past, there has been a substantial rise in the adoption of humidity indicators in industries such as food, electronics, military, household, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostic & optical component packaging, on account of their excellent competency to quantify the moisture levels.

Humidity Indicating Cards (HIC) Market: Key Players & Notable Developments

Some of the key players operating in the global humidity indicator cards (HIC) market are categorized in three tiers (revenue wise) as

Tier 1 (includes players having revenue more than US$ 15 Mn) AGM Container Controls, Inc. Advantek, Inc.

Tier 2 (includes players having revenue in between US$ 5-15 Mn) Drytech Inc.

Tier 3 (includes players having revenue less than US$ 5 Mn) Garg Chemical Company Brownell Limited Dessicare, Inc. Multisorb Technologies Inc. Reel Service Ltd. Humi Pak Sdn. Bhd. Stream Peak International Pte Ltd. Prestige Technology (S) Pte. Ltd. Scientific Instrument Services, Inc. Electronics Materials Solutions Division Static Control Products Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd. Suzhou Winwinet Import & Export Co., Ltd. Shanghai Hengyuan Macromolecular Materials Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Chunwang Environmental Protection Technology Co.,Ltd.



With the rising competition in the humidity indicator cards market, innovative products have been introduced by the players to stay at the top of the survival game. The key strategies employed by these significant players in the humidity indicator cards market is to diversify their portfolio and improve the quality of their offerings.

In 2017, Dou Yee Enterprises Pte Ltd. launched a packaging material that would significantly reduce the wastage of food. The packaging material is competent enough to control oxygen from entering into the package, which in turn offers longevity to food by up to 50%. Lack of oxygen into the packaging would further prevent the growth of mold and other microorganisms that affect the shelf life of food.

Stream Peak International Pte Ltd developed a container desiccant bag named as Humi Dryer bag, which eliminates moisture from the shipping container. The bag is developed using non-toxic natural clay desiccant with a little amount of calcium chloride to absorb water vapor as much as 80% of its own weight and is suitable for the shipping of canned foods, rice, flour, coffee beans, etc.

AGM Container Controls Inc. recently announced an innovative product in the humidity indicator cards market. The company launched 5-10-15% Reversible Humidity Indicator Card for electronics and semiconductor industry. With the increase in the humidity level, the chemically impregnated spaces changes their color from blue through lavender to pink color and vice versa as the humidity level decreases.

Humidity Indicator Cards Market – Dynamics

Food Industry to Hold a Sizeable Share of the Humidity Indicator Cards Market

Adoption of humidity indicator cards can be highly attributed to the applications of controlling the growth of molds that release allergens, mycotoxins, and respiratory irritants and cause health hazards. As a result, it becomes crucial to detect the level of humidity in the packaging materials. In addition, these indicating cards are light in weight, inexpensive, and licensed, which makes them more preferable for the accurate indication of moisture in the food and packaging industry. This is envisaged to considerably influence the growth of the humidity indicator cards market in the upcoming years.

European Regulations Against the Use of Cobalt Dichloride to Limit the Growth of Humidity Indicator Cards Market

Challenges pertaining to the storage of these cards, in order to retain their efficiency is anticipated to impede the growth of the humidity indicator cards market. Additionally, growing environmental concerns, on account of cobalt chloride’s toxicity, have been addressed by European government by legislating mandates against the use of this chemical. This is expected to challenge the growth of the humidity indicator cards market in the forthcoming years. However, the players operating in the humidity indicator cards market have been endeavoring towards identifying alternatives of cobalt dichloride that have the equivalent moisture indication properties as that of current humidity indicator cards, which in the future could pave the growth of the humidity indicator cards market.

Humidity Indicating Cards (HIC) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for humidity indicating cards (HIC) is divided into seven key regions as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. APEJ humidity indicator cards is expected to account for maximum market share in the global humidity indicator market. China is expected to contribute for nearly half of the global semiconductor market. The global humidity indicator market is expected to grow further on the backdrop of semiconductors market during the forecast period.

Many small and regional players are expected to contribute to the global humidity indicator cards (HIC) market.

