Humanized Mouse Model Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

A Humanized mouse model is a mouse carrying functioning human genes, cells, tissues, and/or organs. Humanized mice are commonly used as small animal models in biological and medical research for human therapeutics.

A Humanized mouse model is a mouse carrying functioning human genes, cells, tissues, and/or organs. Humanized mice are commonly used as small animal models in biological and medical research for human therapeutics. Immunodeficient mice are often used as recipients for human cells or tissues, because they can relatively easily accept heterologous cells due to lack of host immunity.

In 2018, the genetic models segment accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market. The factors contributing to the large share of this segment include its widespread use in compound analysis and biological efficacy and safety testing. Furthermore, the cell-based humanized mouse models is categorized into CD34, PBMC, and BLT humanized mouse models. In 2017, the CD34 models segment accounted for the largest share of the cell-based humanized mouse models market and is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market are usage of CD34 mouse models in in-vivo platforms for analyzing the safety and effectiveness of potential new drugs that can modulate the immune system.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to international alliances for RandD activities in China, initiatives to reduce approval time for drugs, mandatory animal testing for all pharmaceutical drugs and cosmetics in China, increasing investments from the government and private sectors in China’s life sciences sector, growing biomedical and medical research, and research in regenerative medicine in Japan.

Humanized Mouse Model market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives.

The following manufacturers are covered:

genOway

Horizon Discovery

Taconic Biosciences

Jackson Laboratory

AXENSIS

Champion Oncology

Crown Bioscience

HuMurine Technologies

InGenious Targeting Laboratory

TRANS GENIC

Harbour Biomed

The Humanized Mouse Model market research report covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type.

Segment by Type:

Genetic Humanized Mouse Models

Cell-based Humanized Mouse Models

Segment by Application:

Oncology

Immunology and Infectious Diseases

Neuroscience

Toxicology

Hematopoiesis

Others

