HUMAN SOURCE SERVICE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Human Source Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Source Service development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Human Source Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
CJC
ServiceNow
NGA Human Resources
Rochelle de Greeff
PORR
Recruit Group
Deloitte
Eteach
Adecco
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Employee Service
Manager Service
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Medium Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Human Source Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Employee Service
1.4.3 Manager Service
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Human Source Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Business
1.5.3 Medium Business
1.5.4 Large Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Human Source Service Market Size
2.2 Human Source Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Human Source Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Human Source Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Human Source Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Human Source Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Human Source Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Human Source Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Human Source Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Human Source Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Human Source Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CJC
12.1.1 CJC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Human Source Service Introduction
12.1.4 CJC Revenue in Human Source Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 CJC Recent Development
12.2 ServiceNow
12.2.1 ServiceNow Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Human Source Service Introduction
12.2.4 ServiceNow Revenue in Human Source Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ServiceNow Recent Development
12.3 NGA Human Resources
12.3.1 NGA Human Resources Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Human Source Service Introduction
12.3.4 NGA Human Resources Revenue in Human Source Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 NGA Human Resources Recent Development
12.4 Rochelle de Greeff
12.4.1 Rochelle de Greeff Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Human Source Service Introduction
12.4.4 Rochelle de Greeff Revenue in Human Source Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Rochelle de Greeff Recent Development
12.5 PORR
12.5.1 PORR Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Human Source Service Introduction
12.5.4 PORR Revenue in Human Source Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 PORR Recent Development
12.6 Recruit Group
12.6.1 Recruit Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Human Source Service Introduction
12.6.4 Recruit Group Revenue in Human Source Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Recruit Group Recent Development
12.7 Deloitte
12.7.1 Deloitte Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Human Source Service Introduction
12.7.4 Deloitte Revenue in Human Source Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Deloitte Recent Development
12.8 Eteach
12.8.1 Eteach Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Human Source Service Introduction
12.8.4 Eteach Revenue in Human Source Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Eteach Recent Development
12.9 Adecco
12.9.1 Adecco Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
……Continued
