Human Resource Outsourcing Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2023

Description:-

Human resource outsourcing is a process of subcontracting human functions to an external supplier.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Human Resource Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Human Resource Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The process of human resource outsourcing is beneficial to many companies since this concept makes business processes very economical and efficient. Such factors drive the growth of human resource outsourcing market. Also, a lot of tedious training is required to have a separate operational HR department. Thus, business organizations prefer outsourcing as a solution. Such factors boost the market for human resource outsourcing.

Factors like loss of control over the staff, lack of flexibility restrains the organizations to adopt this outsourcing process. Also, this method prohibits the enterprise to maintain relationships with their employee, and it is also possible that the outsourced resource is not much benefit to the organization. Such factors hamper the growth of human resource outsourcing market.

The global Human Resource Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Human Resource Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

ADP

IBM

Infosys

Randstad

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Payroll Outsourcing

Benefits Administration Outsourcing

Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Learning Services Outsourcing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT

Hospitality

Retail

Other

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Human Resource Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Human Resource Outsourcing

1.2 Classification of Human Resource Outsourcing by Types

1.2.1 Global Human Resource Outsourcing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Human Resource Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Payroll Outsourcing

1.2.4 Benefits Administration Outsourcing

1.2.5 Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing

1.2.6 Recruitment Process Outsourcing

1.2.7 Learning Services Outsourcing

1.3 Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 IT

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Human Resource Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Human Resource Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Human Resource Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Human Resource Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Human Resource Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Human Resource Outsourcing (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Human Resource Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Accenture Human Resource Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 ADP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Human Resource Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ADP Human Resource Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Human Resource Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Human Resource Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Infosys

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Human Resource Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Infosys Human Resource Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Randstad

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Human Resource Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Randstad Human Resource Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

