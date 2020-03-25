Human Resource Management (HRM) Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

Human Resource Management (HRM) Market 2019

Human resource management deals with hiring, training, managing, retaining and acquiring processes in an enterprise in order to run the business efficiently. The lead on workforce and their management is ensured by the HRM to contribute effectively for various business processes of an enterprise.

The key players covered in this study

Workday(US)

SAP(Germany)

Kronos (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Automatic Data Processing, LCC (US)

Talentsoft (France)

Ultimate Software Group (US)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Cezanne HR(UK)

IBM Corporation (US)

Ultimate Software (US)

PricewaterhouseCoopers (India)

NetSuite (US)

Mercer LLC (US)

Ceridian HCM (US)

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Academia

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

The regions covered for providing an exhaustive study of the Human Resource Management (HRM) market are – South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the study also includes an assessment of the market on a country-level basis for highlighting the opportunities and threats.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5 North America

Chapter 6 Europe

Chapter 7 China

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Workday(US)

12.1.1 Workday(US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Human Resource Management (HRM) Introduction

12.1.4 Workday(US) Revenue in Human Resource Management (HRM) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Workday(US) Recent Development

12.2 SAP(Germany)

12.2.1 SAP(Germany) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Human Resource Management (HRM) Introduction

12.2.4 SAP(Germany) Revenue in Human Resource Management (HRM) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 SAP(Germany) Recent Development

12.3 Kronos (US)

12.3.1 Kronos (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Human Resource Management (HRM) Introduction

12.3.4 Kronos (US) Revenue in Human Resource Management (HRM) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Kronos (US) Recent Development

12.4 Oracle Corporation (US)

12.4.1 Oracle Corporation (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Human Resource Management (HRM) Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Corporation (US) Revenue in Human Resource Management (HRM) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Oracle Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.5 Automatic Data Processing, LCC (US)

12.5.1 Automatic Data Processing, LCC (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Human Resource Management (HRM) Introduction

12.5.4 Automatic Data Processing, LCC (US) Revenue in Human Resource Management (HRM) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Automatic Data Processing, LCC (US) Recent Development

Continued….

