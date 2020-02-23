HUMAN RESOURCE (HR) SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Human Resource(HR) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Resource(HR) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Human Resource(HR) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

HRMatrix

BambooHR

daPulse

Workable Software

Zoho

Ultimate Software

Ceridian

Automatic Data Processing

HR Bakery

Kronos

CHROBRUS

iSolved HCM

Workday

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premised

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Enterprise

Public Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Resource(HR) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Resource(HR) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Resource(HR) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Human Resource(HR) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premised

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Human Resource(HR) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Private Enterprise

1.5.3 Public Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Human Resource(HR) Software Market Size

2.2 Human Resource(HR) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Human Resource(HR) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Human Resource(HR) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Human Resource(HR) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Human Resource(HR) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Human Resource(HR) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Human Resource(HR) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Human Resource(HR) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Human Resource(HR) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Human Resource(HR) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Human Resource(HR) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Human Resource(HR) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 HRMatrix

12.1.1 HRMatrix Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Human Resource(HR) Software Introduction

12.1.4 HRMatrix Revenue in Human Resource(HR) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 HRMatrix Recent Development

12.2 BambooHR

12.2.1 BambooHR Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Human Resource(HR) Software Introduction

12.2.4 BambooHR Revenue in Human Resource(HR) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 BambooHR Recent Development

12.3 daPulse

12.3.1 daPulse Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Human Resource(HR) Software Introduction

12.3.4 daPulse Revenue in Human Resource(HR) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 daPulse Recent Development

12.4 Workable Software

12.4.1 Workable Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Human Resource(HR) Software Introduction

12.4.4 Workable Software Revenue in Human Resource(HR) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Workable Software Recent Development

12.5 Zoho

12.5.1 Zoho Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Human Resource(HR) Software Introduction

12.5.4 Zoho Revenue in Human Resource(HR) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Zoho Recent Development

12.6 Ultimate Software

12.6.1 Ultimate Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Human Resource(HR) Software Introduction

12.6.4 Ultimate Software Revenue in Human Resource(HR) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Ultimate Software Recent Development

12.7 Ceridian

12.7.1 Ceridian Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Human Resource(HR) Software Introduction

12.7.4 Ceridian Revenue in Human Resource(HR) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ceridian Recent Development

12.8 Automatic Data Processing

12.8.1 Automatic Data Processing Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Human Resource(HR) Software Introduction

12.8.4 Automatic Data Processing Revenue in Human Resource(HR) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Automatic Data Processing Recent Development

12.9 HR Bakery

12.9.1 HR Bakery Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Human Resource(HR) Software Introduction

12.9.4 HR Bakery Revenue in Human Resource(HR) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 HR Bakery Recent Development

12.10 Kronos

12.10.1 Kronos Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Human Resource(HR) Software Introduction

12.10.4 Kronos Revenue in Human Resource(HR) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Kronos Recent Development

12.11 CHROBRUS

12.12 iSolved HCM

12.13 Workday

