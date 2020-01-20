Human Papillomavirus (HPV) – Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2027

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a viral infection that is passed between people through skin-to-skin contact. There are more than 100 varieties of HPV, 40 of which are passed through sexual contact and can affect your genitals, mouth, or throat.

DelveInsight’s “Human Papillomavirus (HPV) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2027” report provides a detailed overview of the disease and in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology. It highlights the existing treatment patterns, potential upcoming drugs and also identifies best of the market opportunities by providing the current and forecasted market revenue, sales trends, and drug uptake during the study period from 2016-2027.

Request for sample pages

Key Benefits

• This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) market

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) market

• To understand the future market competition in the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) market.

Companies covered

Roche, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company

Key topics covered

1. Report Introduction

2. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share Distribution of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in 2017

2.2. Market Share Distribution of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in 2027

3. Disease Background and Overview: Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms

3.3. Etiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.6. Diagnosis

3.7. Treatment

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Prevalent/ Incident Patient Population of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in 7MM

4.3. Total Prevalent Patient Population of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in 7MM Â– By Countries

5. Epidemiology of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) by Countries

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.1.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.1.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.1.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.1.6. Treatable Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.2. EU5

5.3. Assumptions and Rationale

5.4. Germany

5.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.4.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.4.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.4.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.4.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.4.6. Treatable Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.5. France

5.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.5.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.5.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.5.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.5.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.5.6. Treatable Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.6. Italy

5.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.6.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.6.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.6.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.6.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.6.6. Treatable Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.7. Spain

5.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.7.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.7.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.7.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.7.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.7.6. Treatable Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.8. United Kingdom

5.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.8.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.8.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.8.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.8.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.8.6. Treatable Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.9. Japan

5.9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.9.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.9.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.9.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) *

5.9.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

5.9.6. Treatable Cases of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

6. Current Treatment & Medical practices

6.1. Treatment Algorithm

6.2. Treatment Guidelines

7. Unmet Needs of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

8. Marketed Therapies

8.1. Drug A: Company 1

8.1.1. Drug Description

8.1.2. Mechanism of Action

8.1.3. Regulatory Milestones

8.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

8.1.5. Product Profile

8.2. Drug B: Company 2

8.2.1. Drug Description

8.2.2. Mechanism of Action

8.2.3. Regulatory Milestones

8.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

8.2.5. Product Profile

9. Pipeline Therapies Â– At a glance

10. Key Cross Competition

11. Emerging Therapies for Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

11.1. Drug C: Company 3

11.1.1. Drug Description

11.1.2. Clinical Trials Details

11.1.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile

11.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.1.5. Pipeline Development Activities

11.1.6. Product Profile

11.2. Drug D: Company 4

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Clinical Trials Details

11.2.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile

11.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.2.5. Pipeline Development Activities

11.2.6. Product Profile

12. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) : 7MM Market Analysis

12.1. 7MM Market Size of Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

12.2. 7MM Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

12.3. 7MM Market Sales of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) by Products

13. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) : Country-Wise Market Analysis

13.1. United States

13.1.1. Market Size of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in United States

13.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in United States

13.1.3. Market Sales of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) by Products in United States

13.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2. EU-5

13.2.1. Germany

13.2.1.1. Market Size of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Germany

13.2.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Germany

13.2.1.3. Market Sales of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) by Products in Germany

13.2.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.2. France

13.2.2.1. Market Size of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in France

13.2.2.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in France

13.2.2.3. Market Sales of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) by Products in France

13.2.2.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.3. Italy

13.2.3.1. Market Size of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Italy

13.2.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Italy

13.2.3.3. Market Sales of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) by Products in Italy

13.2.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.4. Spain

13.2.4.1. Market Size of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Spain

13.2.4.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Spain

13.2.4.3. Market Sales of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) by Products in Spain

13.2.4.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.5. United Kingdom

13.2.5.1. Market Size of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in United Kingdom

13.2.5.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in United Kingdom

13.2.5.3. Market Sales of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) by Products in United Kingdom

13.2.5.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.3. Japan

13.3.1. Market Size of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Japan

13.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Japan

13.3.3. Market Sales of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) by Products in Japan

13.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. Report Methodology

17.1. Sources

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight