Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market is Anticipated to Register at a Healthy CAGR of 14.6% During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2027

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) helps in maintaining infant’s gut microbiota as well as promotes the growth of healthy bacteria and reduce pathogens, preventing infections and others bacterial risks. In recent past, sales of infant nutrition products have increased to a significant extent owing to the continuously rising infant population across the globe. According to WHO, the total world population is estimated to increase by approximately one billion in the next 10 years and will reach 9.5 billion by 2050. Incidentally, demand has been relatively higher to the supply of infant nutrition products. Meanwhile, sales of infant formula are also surging in some of the Asian countries such as China and India, promoting the consumption of HMO alike. Future Market Insights’ latest report reveals that the global human milk oligosaccharides market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 76 Mn, registering a CAGR of 14.6% between 2017 and 2027. This growth will be primarily orchestrated by the increasing application of HMO in infant nutrition products.

In 2017 and beyond, the human milk oligosaccharides market in Europe is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth. Towards the end of 2027, Europe is anticipated to account for over 49% value share of the global market. Manufacturers in Europe are filing claims for regulatory approvals and product safety certifications in order to use HMO for preparing infant formulas. In North America, the HMO market is currently valued at over US$ 6 Mn and holds the second spot in terms of market size after Europe.

FMI’s report, titled “Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017 – 2027” also cites that demand for HMO is gaining traction due to a positive perception of its prebiotic properties that help maintain a healthy immune system in infants. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacities in order to enhance production of HMOs such as 2’-FL (2-fucosyllactose) that can be potentially used as an ingredient in functional food and beverages. zuChem Inc., Glycosyn LLC, Elicityl SA, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, Glycom A/S, Dextra Laboratories Limited, Carbosynth Limited, Inbiose NV, ProZyme, Inc. are the leading companies operating in the global human milk oligosaccharides market.

Key Excerpts of the Report Include:

Among product type, fucosyllactose HMO currently accounts for the largest value share of the market followed by sialyllactose HMO. However, the latter is expected to register a faster growth rate in terms of the market value over the forecast period.

