Human Microbiome Market to Develop Rapidly by 2020

Trillions of microorganisms live in and on the human body. This collection of microorganisms is called human microbiome. These microorganisms include fungi, bacteria and archaea. Recent advances in DNA sequencing technologies has allowed for more comprehensive examination of these microorganisms and evolved intimate relationships with their hosts. Scientists and researchers recognized that the microbiome is responsible for metabolic and developmental processes, such as food digestion, vitamin synthesis and brain function, of the human body.

The global human microbiome market is categorized based on various diseases, applications and by products. The disease segment is further sub-segmented into obesity, diabetes, auto-immune diseases, central nervous system disorders, cancer and diarrhea. Obesity and diarrhea are the largest sub-segments in the global human microbiome market. This is due to increasing lifestyle diseases and aging population. The application segment includes diagnostic and therapeutic applications of the human microbiome. Therapeutic application is the leading sub-segment in the global human microbiome market. This is due rising population and increasing prevalence of diseases. The product segment is further sub-segmented into prebiotic and probiotic, medical food and supplements. Prebiotic and probiotic is the largest sub-segment in this market due to increased potential of these products in the treatment of lifestyle diseases.

In terms of geographic, North America and Europe dominates the global human microbiome market due to improved biotechnological and microbiological research infrastructure. In addition, rising incidences of life style diseases and autoimmune disorders has also fueled the growth of human microbiome market in these regions. The U.S. represents the largest market for human microbiome followed by Canada in North America. France, Germany, Spain and the U.K. holds major share of human microbiome market in Europe. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global human microbiome market. This is due to improving research infrastructure in the region. In additions, several government associations are also supporting in the growth of human microbiome market in the region by providing funds and grants to increase research in the field of life science. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing human microbiome markets in Asia.

In recent time, increasing prevalence of diseases, such as diabetes, cancer and obesity, and rising number of geriatric populations are some of the major drivers of the global human microbiome market. For instance, according to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), diabetes affected 285 million people worldwide in 2010 and the number is expected to reach 439 million by 2030. This increasing prevalence of diabetes has resulted in significant rise in demand of human microbiome based therapies for treatment of the disease. In addition, increasing awareness among people about advantages of microbiome products is also supporting in growth of the global human microbiome market. However, stringent government regulations obstruct the growth of global human microbiome market. Advancement in biomedical science develops opportunity for the global human microbiome market. Increasing mergers and acquisitions between major players and government associations is key trend of the global human microbiome market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global human microbiome market are Enterome Bioscience, Merck, Yakult, DuPont, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Second Genome Inc., Vedanta BioSciences, Osel and Metabiomics Corporation.