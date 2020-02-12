Human Microbiome Market is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 1,888.9 Mn by 2026

Human Microbiome Market – Overview

Human microbiome, also known as microbiota, includes microbes such as fungi, bacteria, and virus. These microbes reside in oral mucosa, saliva, gastrointestinal tracts, conjunctiva, or on the surface or in deep layers of the skin. At present, extensive research is being conducted to discover the importance of these micro-organisms in maintaining immune systems and their contribution in digestion of food. Large number of microbes reside in the large intestine, with region of the human body having a distinct community of microbes dwelling. Studies are still in progress to understand factors regulating microbial colonization in the body that are just millimeters apart. The human microbiome project (HMP) was launched in 2008 as a U.S. National Institute of Health. This was initiated to identify and characterize microbes found in the healthy and diseases human body.

This report on the global human microbiome market analyzes the future prospects of the market. The market for diagnostics and therapeutics is independently analyzed as two separate markets within the report. The market for human microbiome therapeutics is segmented based on therapeutic area and region, while the market for human microbiome diagnostics is segmented in terms of indication, technology, and region. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors driving and restraining the market and opportunities is provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2018 and 2026 for diagnostics and 2020 to 2026 for therapeutics, along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018/2020 to 2026 are provided for all the segments. Market related factors such as estimated launch of products, drugs in the pipeline, and industry-institute collaborations in research have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rate for each segment within the global human microbiome market has been determined after a thorough analysis of past and present trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, clinical trials, and regulatory requirements. These factors are projected to help market players to take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and increase share in the global market.

Based on indication, the global human microbiome diagnostics market has been segmented into gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders, women’s health, cancer, and others. The gastrointestinal & metabolic disorders segment is projected to expand at a considerable pace due to high unmet medical needs for gut health disorders and rise in population suffering from lifestyle-based metabolic diseases. In terms of technology, the market has been bifurcated into 16s rRNA sequencing and metagenomic sequencing. Both these forms have been documented to have various advantages and provide accurate testing and hence, these are likely to garner nearly equal share of the overall diagnostics market during the forecast period. Based on therapeutic area, the market has been segmented into gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, women’s health, skin disorders, and others. The others segment includes autoimmune disorders, infant health disorders, and rare diseases.

In terms of region, the global human microbiome market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further segmented by major countries. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, the UAE, and South Africa. The competition landscape section included in the report is likely to assist existing players increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the human microbiome market. The report profiles major players operating in the human microbiome market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include AOBiome LLC, Osel, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, uBiome, Inc., Metabiomics Corp., Rebiotix, Inc., and Vedanta Biosciences.

