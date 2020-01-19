Human Machine Interface Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Human Machine Interface (HMI) is a component of certain devices that are capable of handling human-machine interactions. The interface consists of hardware and software that allow user inputs to be translated as signals for machines that, in turn, provide the required result to the user. Human-machine interface technology has been used in different industries like electronics, entertainment, military, medical, etc. Human-machine interfaces help in integrating humans into complex technological systems.

The market for embedded HMI solution is expected to hold a larger market size by 2022 owing to increasing adoption of the embedded HMI solutions in process industry. Embedded platforms enable easy communication between two machines and provide easy access to operators, and thus help operators in process industries to gain more process visibility.

North America is expected to lead the overall market between 2018 and 2023. Factors such as growth in the discrete industries, high adoption of advanced manufacturing practices, and increasing demand for advanced software solutions in the manufacturing industries are propelling the growth of the human machine interface market in this region. The HMI market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Technological innovations in different industries and increasing economic and infrastructure developments in China, Japan, India, and other Southeast Asian countries are the major factors driving the market growth in the APAC region.

In 2018, the global Human Machine Interface market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Human Machine Interface status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Machine Interface development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Yokogawa Electric

General Electric

Kontron

Advantech

Pro-Face

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stand-Alone HMI

Embedded HMI

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

