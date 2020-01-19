Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report focuses on the Human Machine Interface (HMI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Growing trend of protocol conversion for the exchange of data between all connected devices is anticipated to further catalyze HMI market growth. Moreover, technological advancements such as open platform architecture or OPA resulting in improvement of migration process is also likely to spur the demand in coming years.

Factors such as rising need for change in business process to incorporate HMIs along with high upfront capital may have adverse effects on the market development. Furthermore, awareness regarding HMIs among management and lower level staff along with the lack of experienced professionals may also affect the industry growth.

The worldwide market for Human Machine Interface (HMI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 5610 million US$ in 2023, from 3660 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Display Terminals

Interface Software

Industrial PCs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Human Machine Interface (HMI) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Display Terminals

1.2.2 Interface Software

1.2.3 Industrial PCs

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Food & Beverages

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 General Electric

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Human Machine Interface (HMI) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 General Electric Human Machine Interface (HMI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Schneider Electric

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Human Machine Interface (HMI) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Schneider Electric Human Machine Interface (HMI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Siemens

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Human Machine Interface (HMI) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Siemens Human Machine Interface (HMI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Rockwell Automation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Human Machine Interface (HMI) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Rockwell Automation Human Machine Interface (HMI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

