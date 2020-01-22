Human Liver Models Market is Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Fatty Liver Disease

Liver is a vital organ that performs several important bodily functions including bile production for digestion, protein production, synthesis of blood clotting factors, storage of glucose (sugar) in the form glycogen, and detoxification. Also, the liver cells have a remarkable ability to regenerate themselves after any damage. Due to this unique capability, the liver tissues have fascinated the researchers. True understanding of molecular and cellular connectivity and functions of the liver tissues in an in-vivo as well as in-vitro setting is very important from the viewpoint of discovery science and clinical application.

Development of liver models that can provide a virtual ecosystem that mimics the molecular processes of a liver factory can help understand molecular interactions to network dynamics and whole organ functions. These advanced liver models are mini-organs or organoids that are expected to replicate human liver physiology, anatomy, and functions from molecular layer upward. The formation of these living models is a fairly new area of science that has the potential to replace animal models.

The human liver models offer several advantages over animal models that are not always accurate and pose ethical issues. The human liver models or organoids have been used to screen new drugs for liver toxicity. These models are also being deeply studied to build a functional model of human liver development. The process of making a human liver model starts with a fetal liver progenitor cell, an immature cell that transforms into a specialized liver cell. The fetal liver progenitor cell is allowed to self-assemble in a small disc. These discs are composed of ferret liver cells that are pre-processed to remove all cells of the ferret. The resultant mini-organ models the actual human liver development. These models have been observed to generate hepatocytes, the basic functional cells of the liver, which is expected to produce the functional bioengineered liver tissues for transplantation into patients in the near future.

The global human liver models market can be segmented based on platform type and region. In terms of platform type, the market can segmented into liver organoids, animal models, 2D models, liver-on-a-chip, and 3D bio-printed models. As animal models are crucial for studying the disease progression in humans, the demand for animal models is expected to increase during the forecast period. However, liver-on-a-chip offers a simpler and inexpensive alternative for animal model and it is expected to be a rapidly expanding segment during the forecast period. Rising demand for developing substitutes for animal testing models, increasing prevalence of fatty liver disease, growing funding for research and development, and surging necessity for early detection of drug toxicity to minimize late-stage drug failure are some of the factors anticipated to drive the global human liver models market during the forecast period. Based on region, the global human liver models market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America and Europe are projected to account for a prominent share of the market from 2018 to 2026, due to high expenditure on health care R&D, high adoption of innovative potential therapies, and introduction of technologically advanced products in these regions. The human liver models market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in R&D funding in developing countries in the region. Key factors driving the global human liver models market are rapid development of health care infrastructure and high focus on research and development in the health care sector.

Some of the key players operating in the global human liver models market are Mimetas, InSphero, Organovo Holdings Inc., Ascendance Biotechnology, Emulate, Inc., CN Bio, and Cyfuse Biomedical.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

