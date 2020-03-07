Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market 2019 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2023

The analysts forecast the global human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2017-2021.

HIV rapid test kits help in determining the presence of antibodies for HIV in body fluids. The test kits include simple, single-use, disposable devices that can provide results within limited time. These devices are designed for using unprocessed specimens such as saliva and blood to detect antibodies. Based on the test, the HIV rapid test kits are of two types, namely, rapid immunoassay test and rapid molecular diagnostic test.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Alere

Other prominent vendors

• Abbott

• AccuBioTech

• Access Bio

• Ameritek

• ALL.DIAG

• Atomo Diagnostics

• Autobio Diagnostics

• Beckman Coulter

• BD Biosciences

• Bionor

• Bio Focus

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• bioMérieux

• Bundi International Diagnostics

• Calypte Biomedical

• CS Innovation

• Cortez Diagnostics

• EY Laboratories

• Hangzhou Biotest Biotech

• Hema Diagnostics System

• Hologic

• JAL Innovation

• LifeSign

• Maccura Biotechnology

• MedMira

• Medinostics

• MPI Diagnostics

• Nectar Lifesciences

• NTBIO Diagnostics

• OraSure Technologies

• PointCare

• Premier Medical

• Qiagen

• Savyon Diagnostics

• Shanghai Kehua Bioengineering

• Span Diagnostics

• Sysmex

• Trinity Biotech

• Turklab Tibbi Malzemeler San. Tic.

• ViennaLab Diagnostics

• Voxtur Bio

• Wama Diagnostica

Market driver

• Some favorable reimbursements in developed countries

Market challenge

• High accuracy of ELISA over HIV rapid test kits

Market trend

• Growing preference for self-testing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Continued……

