Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) is a retrovirus which causes HIV infection and attacks the CD-4 cells (T-cells) in the immune system of human body. HIV reduces the number of T-cells in the body and makes the immune system vulnerable to life-threatening infections and cancers. An infected person cannot get rid of this virus properly but its effects can be reduced with the treatment.

The global HIV market is expected to grow in future due to decreasing HIV related death rates, low awareness of HIV transmission and government initiatives to promote HIV treatment. Key trends of this market include progressing HIV drug under pipeline, increasing adoption of STR and Development of technologically advanced diagnostic products. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including decreasing global HIV funds, social stigma and discrimination and treatment failures.

This report focuses on the global Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

AbbVie

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Boehringer Ingelheim

Genentech

Cipla

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Diagnosis

Treatment

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

