Human Identification Analysis Software Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2023

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Synopsis

The latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the human identification analysis software market is on its way to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Drivers and Key Barriers

The global human identification analysis software market is growing at a healthy rate, backed by the elevating demand for DNA database, expanding funding and advancement in the field of biotechnology along with the effective government initiatives.

Moreover, numerous companies are making huge investments in the development of new solutions, which in turn is resulting in the lucrative growth pattern of the human identification analysis software market. Also, innovation and rapid adoption will also prove to be highly instrumental in the growth of the global human identification analysis software market in the coming years.

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Segmentation

The global human identification analysis software market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, and end-user.

The global human identification analysis software market, by product type, is segmented into instrumentation and consumables. Instrumentation is sub-segmented into DNA extraction, DNA amplification, DNA quantification and kits, and others. further, consumables are divided into assay kits & reagents and plasticware. Assay kits and reagents include electrophoresis kits and reagents, DNA amplification kits and reagents, DNA quantification kits and reagents, DNA extraction kits and reagents, and rapid DNA analysis kits and reagents.

The market, technology-wise, is segmented into DNA testing, capillary electrophoresis, automated liquid handling, microarray, next-generation sequencing, purification and extraction, and polymerase chain reaction. DNA testing is sub-segmented into polymerase chain reaction, restriction fragment length polymorphism, short tandem repeat, mitochondrial DNA analysis, and Y chromosome analysis. Capillary electrophoresis is fragmented into capillary isotachophoresis, capillary isoelectric focusing, micellar electrokinetic capillary chromatography, and others. Going further, automated liquid handling is segmented into automated liquid handling modules, automated petri dish fillers, automated solid phase extraction system, and others. Microarray is further segmented into mode, probe, DNA microarrays, MM Chips, protein microarrays, and others. Furthermore, the mode category includes spotted array on the glass, self-assembled arrays, and in-situ synthesized arrays. Purification and extraction are segmented on the basis of centrifugation and evaporation. Polymerase chain reaction is divided into real-time PCR, quantitative real-time PCR, and reverse transcriptase PCR.

Depending on application, the market is considered for forensics, DNA analysis, genetic studies, anthropology, and others.

The various end-users in the human identification analysis software market are forensic laboratories and research centers and academic and government institutes.

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Regional Outlook

Based on geographical distribution, the market is segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

In the global human identification analysis software market, North America has secured the leading position on account of the increasing forensic science. Growing forensic science research and development activities complemented by the increasing funds are few factors responsible for the luxurious growth trajectory of the regional market. For instance, in 2016, The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) had provided funds for USD 127 million in order to carry out research and development for the advancement of forensic sciences. Also, the growing number of biotechnologies along with research and development (R&D) expenditure by the government will bear good news for the regional market in the coming years.

The market in Europe is the second largest market in the global human identification analysis software market, owing to the technological advancements in human identification solutions as well as the growing awareness for forensic technology. Case in point is the British Association for Human Identification (BAHID) who, in 2017, had conducted a conference called Search Recovery and Identification in Manchester (UK). This conference’s primary focus was on the discussion on all the new technological developments within the forensic field. These kinds of initiatives are providing a positive outlook to the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is touted to be the fastest growing among all the regions in the global human identification analysis software market. The primary drivers responsible for this growth is the expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare spending, along with the advancements in technology. The regional market is suggested to expand significantly during the review period, with strong support from various factors. Lastly, the Middle East and Africa will most likely to have a restricted growth in the global market, as the region generally notes comparatively low adoption of new technologies.

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Key Competitors

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Human Identification Technologies (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America, Agilent Technologies, LGC Limited (UK), LabCorp DNA Identity (US), QIAGEN (Germany), PROMEGA CORPORATION. (US), are some of the leading contenders in the global human identification analysis software market.

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Recent News

February 2019 – A facial recognition software called Photo Sleuth has been launched in Virginia that would help identify the Civil War soldiers. The free software platform will make use of crowdsourcing to drastically increase the ability of algorithms for the identification of faces in photos. The Civil War Photo Sleuth project, as it is called, has been funded predominantly by the National Science Foundation.

