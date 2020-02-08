Human Centric Lighting Market – Innovative Development Activities is Key Growth Factor

Human centric lighting (HCL) refers to the adjustment of lighting conditions to evoke particular human biological responses and behavior in well-designed indoor environments. HCL is focused on indoor illumination. It involves not only the adjustment of the intensity of light, but also its color quality.

The economic value of the Human centric lighting is reflected in the form of increased employee productivity at the workplace. Carefully designed lighting has the potential to aid and even correct circadian rhythms in human beings. At this point of time, it is known that HCL has visual benefits that results in the increased value of individuals in the environments where the luminaires are installed.

The applications of HCL are designed in a way that they can mimic the natural lighting cycle of the Earth. During the daytime, lights with blue component or higher color temperatures are operated in order to simulate the daytime circadian cycle outdoors. On the other hand, lights with more warm level of temperature and red components are operated to simulate the nighttime portion of the circadian cycle.

Human Centric Lighting HCL is becoming popular within the lighting industry and gaining increased attention from the manufacturers, building owners, operators and occupants, researchers, among others. Various key players in the lighting space are engaged in the research and development of enhanced lighting solutions for various end use industries. Furthermore, the commercial as well as residential infrastructure is are increasingly incorporating smart technologies into their projects.

The Human Centric Lighting has been segmented on the basis of component, application and geography. Based on the component, the Human Centric Lighting is divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of application, the Human Centric Lighting market has been segmented into residential, healthcare, education, and industrial. As per geography, the Human Centric Lighting has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Some of the major players in the Human Centric Lighting market include Osram GmbH, Legrand, Cree Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., Philips Lighting, NormaGrup Technology, Arcluce, Digital Lumens, Inc, Waldmann Lighting, SG Lighting, Ledvance GmbH, Acuity Brands, Inc., Glamox, among others.