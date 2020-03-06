Human Capital Management Solution Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

Global Human Capital Management Solution Industry

Human capital administration (HCM) is a set of practices related to human resource administration. These practices are centered on the organizational have to be give particular competencies and are executed in three categories: workforce procurement, workforce administration and workforce optimization.

North America and Europe are the largest market of Human Capital Management. In 2018, the revenue market share of Human Capital Management was about 57.23% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 25.39%.

In 2018, the global Human Capital Management Solution market size was 13200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Human Capital Management Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Capital Management Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software, Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Others

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HR Core Administration

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Capital Management Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Capital Management Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Human Capital Management Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Talent Acquisition

1.4.3 Talent Management

1.4.4 HR Core Administration

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Human Capital Management Solution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Financial Services

1.5.4 Government/Non-Profit

1.5.5 Retail/Wholesale

1.5.6 Professional/Technical Services

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Human Capital Management Solution Market Size

2.2 Human Capital Management Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Human Capital Management Solution Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Human Capital Management Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Human Capital Management Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Human Capital Management Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Human Capital Management Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Human Capital Management Solution Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Human Capital Management Solution Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Human Capital Management Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Human Capital Management Solution Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Human Capital Management Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Human Capital Management Solution Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Human Capital Management Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Human Capital Management Solution Key Players in China

7.3 China Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Type

7.4 China Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Human Capital Management Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Human Capital Management Solution Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Human Capital Management Solution Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Human Capital Management Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Human Capital Management Solution Key Players in India

10.3 India Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Type

10.4 India Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Human Capital Management Solution Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Human Capital Management Solution Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Human Capital Management Solution Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP SE

12.1.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Human Capital Management Solution Introduction

12.1.4 SAP SE Revenue in Human Capital Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.2 Automatic Data Processing, LLC

12.2.1 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Human Capital Management Solution Introduction

12.2.4 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Revenue in Human Capital Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Automatic Data Processing, LLC Recent Development

12.3 Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

12.3.1 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Human Capital Management Solution Introduction

12.3.4 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Revenue in Human Capital Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Linkedin (Microsoft)

12.4.1 Linkedin (Microsoft) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Human Capital Management Solution Introduction

12.4.4 Linkedin (Microsoft) Revenue in Human Capital Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Linkedin (Microsoft) Recent Development

12.5 Oracle Corporation

12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Human Capital Management Solution Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Human Capital Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Workday

12.6.1 Workday Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Human Capital Management Solution Introduction

12.6.4 Workday Revenue in Human Capital Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Workday Recent Development

12.7 Ceridian HCM, Inc.

12.7.1 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Human Capital Management Solution Introduction

12.7.4 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Revenue in Human Capital Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Ceridian HCM, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Kronos, Inc.

12.8.1 Kronos, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Human Capital Management Solution Introduction

12.8.4 Kronos, Inc. Revenue in Human Capital Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Kronos, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Infor

12.9.1 Infor Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Human Capital Management Solution Introduction

12.9.4 Infor Revenue in Human Capital Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Infor Recent Development

12.10 IBM Corporation

12.10.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Human Capital Management Solution Introduction

12.10.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Human Capital Management Solution Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.11 Cornerstone OnDemand

12.12 Paycom Software, Inc.

12.13 Intuit

12.14 SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

12.15 Sage

12.16 Epicor Software

12.17 Accenture

12.18 Workforce Software

12.19 Zenefits

12.20 Ramco Systems

12.21 EPAY Systems

12.22 PeopleStrategy, Inc.

12.23 Others

Continued….

