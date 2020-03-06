Human Capital Management Solution Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

Global Human Capital Management Solution Industry
Human capital administration (HCM) is a set of practices related to human resource administration. These practices are centered on the organizational have to be give particular competencies and are executed in three categories: workforce procurement, workforce administration and workforce optimization.
North America and Europe are the largest market of Human Capital Management. In 2018, the revenue market share of Human Capital Management was about 57.23% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 25.39%.
In 2018, the global Human Capital Management Solution market size was 13200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Human Capital Management Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
SAP SE
Automatic Data Processing, LLC
Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
Linkedin (Microsoft)
Oracle Corporation
Workday
Ceridian HCM, Inc.
Kronos, Inc.
Infor
IBM Corporation
Cornerstone OnDemand
Paycom Software, Inc.
Intuit
SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)
Sage
Epicor Software
Accenture
Workforce Software
Zenefits
Ramco Systems
EPAY Systems
PeopleStrategy, Inc.
Others
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Talent Acquisition
Talent Management
HR Core Administration
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Financial Services
Government/Non-Profit
Retail/Wholesale
Professional/Technical Services
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Human Capital Management Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Human Capital Management Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
