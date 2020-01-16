Human Capital Management Software Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023

Description:-

HCM has come to be nearly synonymous with the human resources (HR) function in organizations. In HR technology, the comprehensive software systems for managing HR processes differ little from HCM suites. For example, the functions of most human resource information systems (HRIS) are often the same as HCM systems. However, some observers use HCM in a narrow sense to denote just the labor-scheduling and time-tracking functions of HR.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Human Capital Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Human Capital Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global human capital management software market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the increase in complexities regarding managing of work force that is widely spread across different countries. Increasing demand for talent mobility and simplified management of geographically spread workforce are major factor driving the growth of human capital management market. Also, growing demand for mobile human capital management applications is another major factor driving the growth of human capital management software market.

The global Human Capital Management Software market is valued at 13600 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 21400 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Human Capital Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ADP

Oracle

SAP Success Factors

Workday

BambooHR

PeopleFluent

Ultimate Software

Zoho

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Comprises of Core HR

Workforce Management

Sourcing & Recruiting

Applicant Tracking System

Staffing Vendor Management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Sized Hospitals

Large Sized Hospitals

