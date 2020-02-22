Human Capital Management Market Size, Worldwide Analysis, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Potential of the Industry Till 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Human Capital Management Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Human Capital Management Market Global Market- Overview

The human capital management deals with gathering, interpreting and stating the data which reports the future course of people management and investment, which helps to make strategic and operational decision at corporate level. The human capital signifies the employees’ contribution in the business enterprises through intellectual, skill competency and knowledge that increases the efficiency of the organization. The labour factor of the business enterprises is that the ability of understanding, altering and, modernizing and offering the productive thrust which if structurally encouraged and achieve the long term objectives of the business. With the rapid development of organizational infrastructure and rising employment opportunities in small and medium enterprises are expected to drive the Human Capital Management Market over the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Human Capital Management Market are – IBM (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Software AG (Germany), Workforce Software (U.S.), ADP LLC (U.S.), WORKDAY (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Kronos Inc. (U.S.), LinkedIn (U.S.), Ultimate Software (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), Zenefits (U.S.), Talentsoft (France), among others.

Human Capital Management Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Software Solutions : Workforce Analytics, Competency management, Performance management, Time and expense management, E-learning, E-recruiting, E-boarding, Core HR, Talent Management and Payroll and Tax.

: Workforce Analytics, Competency management, Performance management, Time and expense management, E-learning, E-recruiting, E-boarding, Core HR, Talent Management and Payroll and Tax. Segmentation by Services : Transformation services, Implementation Services, Consulting services, Support & Maintenance and Others

: Transformation services, Implementation Services, Consulting services, Support & Maintenance and Others Segmentation by Deployment Type : Cloud and On-premise

: Cloud and On-premise Segmentation by Organization Size : SMEs and Large Enterprise.

: SMEs and Large Enterprise. Segmentation by End-user : Manufacturing, BFSI, IT/ITES, Healthcare, Transportation, Government and Others

: Manufacturing, BFSI, IT/ITES, Healthcare, Transportation, Government and Others Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Human Capital Management Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global human capital management market with the largest market share in the region. This is attributed to technological advancement in the region which made them the early adopters of the technology. Additionally, The U.S and Canada are the leading in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region is over the forecast period due to increased investment by the local government to boost the domestic solution providers. China, India and japan are the leading countries in the region. At present, India is considered to be the fastest growing country in Asia Pacific region. This is due to increased investment by advanced economies in the country.

Industry News

February 2018, Workday, Inc. one of the leading in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, providers declares a $250 million Workday Ventures fund. The company deals with strategic investment arm focused on recognizing, investing, and cooperating with start-ups associated with emerging technologies – such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, block-chain, and augmented and virtual reality – that can be implemented to business organization.

September 2016, PeopleFluent, a one of the leading cloud provider of social human capital management technology, declared that the company had come aligned with Benify to offer the recognition services to HR executives. The partnership will provide a sophisticated and powerful solution combination that facilitate greater communication and collaboration in the compensation lifecycle.

Intended Audience

Government Organizations

Enterprise users

Commercial users

Industrial users

Technology investors

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

