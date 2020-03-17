Human Augmentation Market Trend Analysis By Component & Type Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Global Human Augmentation market was valued at USD 588 Million in 2019. The market is projected to reach USD 3 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period.

The growth of global human augmentation are identified as, advancement in human body modification, raising awareness about exoskeletons for military applications, and increasing demand for wearable augmentation products. However, social and ethical issues pertaining non-medical augmentation, and the high cost of medical implants as well as lack of skilled professionals is hampering the growth of the market and are expected to impact the human augmentation market on a global scale.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) identifies the following companies as the key players in the Human Augmentation market – B-Temia, BrainGate Company, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Cyberdyne, Raytheon Company, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Parker Hannifin.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Human Augmentation market in four different regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American market is further divided into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico while the European market is segmented into Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific market is sub-divided into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

North America is dominating the Human Augmentation Market due to high investment by government in developing the exoskeleton and artificial limbs technology. U.S. is the prominent market as it possesses the high technical expertise and is investing in “Gene editing technology” which is further boosting its dominance over the market. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for human augmentation due to high development ratio in countries such as China, South Korea, and Australia. China, being the foremost leading economy in the market, is constantly investing in innovating wearable augmentation and has received full government support for “Gene editing” technology which is one of the major driving force for its dominance over the Asia Pacific market.

