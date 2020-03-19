Huge Growth Expected in Polyelectrolyte Market by Present Scenario And The Growth Prospects 2017-2024

Polyelectrolyte Market Overview

Polyelectrolytes are polymers with higher ion content. Polyelectrolyte poses common properties of polymers as well as electrolytes. Further, polyelectrolyte can be divided into three types including polycations, polyanions and polysalts. Polyelectrolyte can be easily dissolved in aqueous solutions such as water, alcohol and in other polar and hydrogen bonding liquids. Moreover, electrolytes are mainly used as a wastewater treatment chemical. These polyelectrolytes wastewater treatment chemicals are used for flocculation and precipitation of waste water. Some other applications of polyelectrolytes are as a thickener, dispersant agents, conditioners, clarifying agents, emulsifiers, and as ion-exchanger in various industries.

Market Size & Forecast

Global polyelectrolyte market is anticipated to rise at a remarkable pace during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, rising demand for sludge treatments and growing adoption of polyelectrolyte in various industries including food & beverage, chemical industries are some major factors which are likely to foster the growth of global polyelectrolyte market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of Global Market:

Avanscure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Innova Corporate, Prime Laboratories, BASF, Dow Chemicals, Sinopec, Acuro, EMEC, Clear Aqua Technology Pvt. Ltd., Geo Enviro Solution, Scope & Context

Additionally, demand for polyelectrolytes is growing at higher rate in wastewater treatment and in diaper manufacturing. Regionally, global polyelectrolyte market is further segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Further, North America region is predicated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Existing large number of waste water treatment plants using polyelectrolyte as sludge treatment chemical in this region are likely to bolster the growth of global polyelectrolyte market during the forecast period. U.S. is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of North America polyelectrolyte market due to growing use of polyelectrolyte for drug coating purposes in this region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period and create a remarkable demand for polyelectrolyte over the forecast period. Further, market of polyelectrolyte in Asia Pacific region is likely to get escalated by growing emergence of new industries including chemical and food & beverage industries in this region. Additionally, India, China and Japan are believed to contribute significantly to the growth of global polyelectrolyte market in this region.

Europe region is also anticipated to grow at satisfactory pace during the forecast period. This growth in Europe region can be attributed to the factors such as growing use of polyelectrolytes in various personal care products including shampoo, soaps and other cosmetics.

Growth Drivers & Challenges:

Global polyelectrolyte market is primarily driven by some major factors including growing number of end use industries and growing application of polyelectrolytes in waste water treatment. Polyelectrolyte is mainly used as a flocculation agent in water treatment. Further, increasing water treatment activities are expected to fuel the growth of global polyelectrolyte market.

Moreover, adequate use of polyelectrolytes in end use industries including chemical, pulp & paper, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries is also a key factor which is responsible for growth of global polyelectrolyte market. In addition to this, growing use of polyelectrolytes in end use products such as shampoo, soaps and other cosmetic products is likely to escalate the growth of market in near future.

Additionally, polyelectrolytes are also used as super absorbents in industries. They have the ability to absorb high amount of water or other liquid even more than their own wait. This unusual property of electrolytes (Hydrogels) makes them more acceptable in production of baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult protective underwear and other personal disposable hygienic products. This growing demand for polyelectrolytes as super absorbents is anticipated to drive the growth of global market.

However, rising number of end use industries and growing need for sufficient feedstock in order to meet the requirement in high population growth regions is a major challenge to the growth of global polyelectrolyte market.

