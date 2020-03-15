Huge Growth And Opportunities In Global Broadcasting Equipment Market Till 2022

Market Highlights

The global broadcasting equipment market is expected to expand at 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. The market for broadcasting equipment spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the largest market share of 30.6% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1,722.4 million; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 1,534.8 million; the market is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.6%.

Get Free Sample of Broadcasting Equipment Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7645

The broadcasting equipment market in the US is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The major factors influencing this growth includes the high penetration of the Internet which has led to the reduction in the distribution cost of streaming video content as well as increased the demand for OTT content. These developments contribute to the rapid growth of the broadcasting and related industries. Asia-Pacific has witnessed robust growth due to technological innovation, continuous economic growth, and the rising demand for communication services. Moreover, increasing investments in upgrading network infrastructure and optimization of mobile broadband are helping the broadcasting equipment market to grow at a rapid pace in China. The advent of 8K Super Hi-vision and launch of BS 4K has a significant impact on the broadcasting equipment market in Japan with heavy investments being made for the development of video switchers, slow-motion controls, upconverter to 8K, HEVC encoder, 8K recorders, uncompressed transmitters for fiber optics, and uncompressed transmitters for 120 GHz band. Europe has witnessed fast digital transition due to the setup of specific purpose bodies, such as Digital UK, consisting of government departments, regulatory agencies, broadcasters, network operators, and consumer electronics manufacturers, which allowed for a smooth transition process.

Broadcasting Equipment Market Companies Covered

The key players in the global broadcasting equipment market are Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Evertz Microsystems, Ltd (Canada), Belden Inc. (US), Clyde Broadcast (UK), Eletec Broadcast Telecom SARL (France), AVL Technologies, Inc. (US), Global Invacom Group Limited (Singapore), Euro Media Group (France), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), EVS Broadcast Equipment (Belgium), Harmonic Inc. (US), Sencore (US), ACORDE Technologies SA (Spain), ETL Systems Ltd (UK), ARRIS International PLC (US), TAMURA Corporation (Japan), Japan Radio Co. (Japan), Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd (Japan), Shotoku Corp. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), and NEC Corporation (Japan).

Market Segmentation

By Application: Radio, Television (Terrestrial Television (Analog and Digital), Direct Broadcasting Satellite, CATV, and IPTV)

By Product: Dish Antenna, Amplifier, Switches, Video Servers, Encoders, Transmitters and Repeaters, Modulators, and Others

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Summary

1.2 Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Application

1.3 Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Product

1.4 Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Region

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List Of Assumptions

Browse Full Horticulture Lighting Market Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/broadcasting-equipment-market-7645

List of Table

Table 1 List Of Assumptions

Table 2 Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Application, 2017–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Terrestrial Tv Application, 2017–2023 (Usd Million)

List of Figures

Figure 1 Market Synopsis

Figure 2 Global Broadcast Equipment Market Analysis By Application, 2017 Vs 2023

Figure 3 Global Broadcast Equipment Market Analysis By Product, 2017 Vs 2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]