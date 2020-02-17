Hub Motors- Global Market by Manufacturers (Protean Electric, Ziehl-Abegg, Schaeffler Technologies) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the Hub Motors market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hub Motors market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Hub motor is an electrical motor attached to the wheels of an automobile, designed typically to drive the wheel directly with higher efficiency.

The following manufacturers are covered: Protean Electric, Ziehl-Abegg, Schaeffler Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen, Elaphe, Heinzmann GmbH, TM4, Evans Electric, Siemens, Kolektor, Printed Motor Works, NSK, NTN Corporation, GEM Motors, e-Traction, Hyundai Mobis, YASA Limited.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: Less than 700 Nm, More than 700 Nm.

Segment by Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles.

