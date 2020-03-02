https://marketersmedia.com/singapore-medical-tourism-market-2019-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2023/503845

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Singapore Medical Tourism Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

— Introduction

Singapore medical tourism market is likely to grow with single digit CAGR during the period 2017 – 2022. International patients come to Singapore each year for a whole range of medical care from health screenings to high-end surgical procedures in specialties such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, organ transplants, orthopedics, and pediatrics. However, in recent years, Singapore is finding it harder to retain its title as the region’s top medical tourism destination, as patient’s eye better value for money in neighboring countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and India. The government support for medical tourism in Singapore has also waned in couple of years. It will be increasingly difficult for Singapore to maintain its position as the leading medical-tourism hub in South-east Asia, given the high cost of medical treatment and strength of the Singapore dollar.

Among the top source market for Singapore Medical Tourism, Indonesia topped the list as all other countries combined market share is lower than that of Indonesia alone. Malaysia is standing at the second spot in terms of medical tourist arrivals to Singapore in 2016. China is the third largest source market for Singapore medical tourism. United States, Philippines, Africa and India are competing closely to grab maximum share of the Singapore medical tourism market. Australia, UK, Hong Kong and Thailand are the other popular source market for Singapore medical tourism.

This is the 2nd edition report on Singapore Medical Tourism Industry by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “Singapore Medical Tourism Market and Forecast To 2022” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Top 16 source market for Singapore Medical Tourism.

This 80 Page report with 62 Figures has been studied from 2 viewpoints:

Medical Tourist Arrivals in Singapore – Country Wise (2004 – 2022)

Medical Tourists Spending in Singapore – Country Wise (2004 – 2022)

Actual and Forecast for Medical Tourist Arrivals and Spending in Singapore – 16 Countries Analyzed

