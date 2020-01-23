http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/hot-runner-market-2018-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023_246186.html

Summary
Hot runner system is an assembly of heated components—hot halves, nozzles and gates and—that inject plastic into the cavities of an injection mold. The system usually includes a heated manifold and a number of heated nozzles. The manifold distributes the plastic entering the mold to the nozzles, which then meter it precisely to the injection points in the cavities.
Global Hot Runner market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
YUDO
Milacron
Barnes Group
Husky
INCOE
Seiki Corporation
Gunther
EWIKON
CACO PACIFIC Corporation
Fast Heat
HASCO Hasenclever GmbH
INglass
FISA
Hotsys
Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc.
KLN
ANOLE
MOULD-TIP
MOZOI
JINGKONG Mechanical and Electric
Suzhou HTS Moulding
ANNTONG
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Valve Gate Hot Runner
Open Gate Hot Runner
By End-User / Application
Automotive Industry
Electronic Industry
Medical Industry
Packaging Industry
Others
