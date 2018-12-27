http://icrowdnewswire.com/2018/12/27/enhanced-gas-recovery-market-2019-global-share-trends-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/

Enhanced Gas Recovery is similar to enhanced oil recovery except the focus is on recovering natural gas, condensates and natural gas liquids using technologies such as waterflooding, fracturing, gas injection such as co2 injection, etc. to increase natural gas production from reservoirs. As the energy requirements escalates across the world due to growing population and rapid urbanization, it has become imperative to make the most out of the existing resources. In 2018, the global Enhanced Gas Recovery market size was 7250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 11600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Enhanced Gas Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The key players covered in this study Linde Group Dow Chemical Praxair Abu Dhabi National Oil Tiorco NALCO Energy Services …Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Nitrogen Based EGR Carbon Dioxide Based EGRMarket segment by Application, split into Oil and Gas Industry Construction Industry ResidentialMarket segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America To present the Enhanced Gas Recovery development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Key Market Segments 1.3 Players Covered 1.4 Market Analysis by Type 1.4.1 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 1.4.2 Nitrogen Based EGR 1.4.3 Carbon Dioxide Based EGR 1.5 Market by Application 1.5.1 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 1.5.2 Oil and Gas Industry 1.5.3 Construction Industry 1.5.4 Residential 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size 2.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Growth Trends by Regions 2.2.1 Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 2.2.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers 2.3.3 Market Opportunities3 Market Share by Key Players 3.1 Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Size by Manufacturers 3.1.1 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018) 3.1.2 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018) 3.1.3 Global Enhanced Gas Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 3.2 Enhanced Gas Recovery Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.3 Key Players Enhanced Gas Recovery Product/Solution/Service 3.4 Date of Enter into Enhanced Gas Recovery Market 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans…….12 International Players Profiles 12.1 Linde Group 12.1.1 Linde Group Company Details 12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.1.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction 12.1.4 Linde Group Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2014-2019) 12.1.5 Linde Group Recent Development 12.2 Dow Chemical 12.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Details 12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.2.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction 12.2.4 Dow Chemical Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2014-2019) 12.2.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development 12.3 Praxair 12.3.1 Praxair Company Details 12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.3.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction 12.3.4 Praxair Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2014-2019) 12.3.5 Praxair Recent Development 12.4 Abu Dhabi National Oil 12.4.1 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Details 12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.4.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction 12.4.4 Abu Dhabi National Oil Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2014-2019) 12.4.5 Abu Dhabi National Oil Recent Development 12.5 Tiorco 12.5.1 Tiorco Company Details 12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.5.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction 12.5.4 Tiorco Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2014-2019) 12.5.5 Tiorco Recent Development 12.6 NALCO Energy Services 12.6.1 NALCO Energy Services Company Details 12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.6.3 Enhanced Gas Recovery Introduction 12.6.4 NALCO Energy Services Revenue in Enhanced Gas Recovery Business (2014-2019) 12.6.5 NALCO Energy Services Recent Development 