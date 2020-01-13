HR Business Analytics 2018 Global Market Key Players – Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global HR Business Analytics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global HR Business Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HR Business Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3606040-global-hr-business-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global HR Business Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the HR Business Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3606040-global-hr-business-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global HR Business Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HR Business Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Telecom

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 HR Business Analytics Market Size

2.2 HR Business Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 HR Business Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 HR Business Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…. https://industrytoday.co.uk/it/hr-business-analytics-2018-global-market-key-players—accenture–cognizant–genpact–ibm–tcs–hp–tech-mahindra–capgemini—analysis-and-forecast-to-2025

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 HR Business Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in HR Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 Cognizant

12.2.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 HR Business Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Cognizant Revenue in HR Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.3 Genpact

12.3.1 Genpact Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 HR Business Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Genpact Revenue in HR Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Genpact Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 HR Business Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in HR Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 TCS

12.5.1 TCS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 HR Business Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 TCS Revenue in HR Business Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 TCS Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)