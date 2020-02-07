HPV Testing Market Report 2019 Research Methodology and Data Sources Overview by Trending Research Companies- W Qiagen,Roche Diagnostics,Hologic,Abbott Laboratories, Released by MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global HPV Testing Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) test detects the presence of human papillomavirus, a virus that can lead to the development of genital warts, abnormal cervical cells or cervical cancer. The HPV testing is further classified into three sub-segments, namely, follow-up testing, co-testing, HPV primary testing.

Scope of the Report:

HPV Testing is mainly used in Cervical Cancer Screening. Cervical Cancer Screening is the biggest application. The main suppliers of HPV testing in the market include Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Abbott Laboratories, BD and Seegene, Inc., Qiagen is the biggest supplier, in 2016 Qiagen revenue was about $ 194.13 million and in 2017 Qiagen revenue will be about $ 204.06 million.Global HPV testing market can be divided into two big markets: Europe and North America. North America is the largest HPV testing region, in 2016, North America HPV testing revenue was about $ 248.12 million in 2016, in 2017, USA HPV testing revenue will be about $ 270.49 million.

The worldwide market for HPV Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the HPV Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Qiagen

Roche Diagnostics

Hologic

Abbott Laboratories

BD

Seegene, Inc

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HPV Testing

Follow-up HPV Testing

Co-testing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cervical Cancer Screening

Vaginal Cancer Screening

Other

